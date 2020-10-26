Impact Investing Takes On New Meaning During the Pandemic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upstart Co-Lab, a project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, has joined forces with Carter Hales Design Lab and Mitchell Press to call attention to entrepreneurs and investors who are committed to making money with meaning in the creative economy.

The resulting beautiful custom-designed print book, titled Creative Impact: Impact Investing, aims to enlighten, inform, and inspire entrepreneurs, investors, and design teams and is rooted in the shared beliefs that great design solves problems that matter and that values-aligned capital can help bring those solutions to scale.

