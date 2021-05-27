Imperial Mining Crater Lake Drilling Returns Wide Scandium and Rare Earth Intersections: Driving to Deliver 43-101 Resource Estimate by June

Highlights:

Assay results from the first four drillhole continue to return impressive intercepts of 111.9 m (367.0’) grading 298 g/t scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ), including 40.5 m (132.8’) grading 336 g/t Sc 2 O 3 and 34.77 m (114.0′) grading 321 g/t Sc 2 O 3 .

and . Elevated levels of total rare earth oxides plus yttrium (TREO+Y) of up to 0.38 % characterize the scandium-bearing horizon.

characterize the scandium-bearing horizon. At current prices for the magnet rare earths (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb) the rare earth mineralization will provide the project with important bulk concentrate value for the potential operation.

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperial”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it continues to receive strong scandium and rare earth assays from Crater Lake drilling the TG scandium mineralized Zone (the “Zone”). Assay results continue to return substantial intersection widths of scandium-bearing olivine ferrosyenite (Table 1) reported earlier (see Imperial press release – April 28, 2021). The drilling program was completed on May 9th, with a total of 14 drillholes having tested the Zone. Sufficient drill data has now been collected to undertake a 43-101 preliminary Resource Estimate of the TG zone for delivery in June.

“The winter drilling results at the Crater Lake property continue to build an important scandium and TREO+Y resource at the TGZ target,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Drilling has now defined the Zone on 50 m sections between Sections 350N and 650N and mineralization has been traced by drilling over 650 m in total strike length down to a vertical depth of up to 200 m. Importantly, the zone is getting thicker and higher grade with depth and to the north of Section 500N.”

CURRENT DRILLING

To date, 14 drillholes for 2,084.8 m have been completed (Table 2, Figures 1, 2 and 3). All drillholes have intersected the target mafic intrusive host rock. The drilling indicates that the TG scandium zone is doubly dipping between 830 west to 700 east, with a north-northeast strike direction. The widths of the mineralized zone vary between 55 and 135 m (180-443’) in true thickness. Mineralization is open at depth below the 200 m vertical level and along strike and appears as a thickening, conical-shaped body in cross-section.

Table 1 – Best Drillhole Assay Results, Crater Lake Project, Quebec

Hole # From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Sc (g/t) Sc2O3 (g/t) TREO+Y (%) CL21044 46.85 132.33 85.48 177 271 0.3396 Incl. 75.64 98.23 22.59 202 310 0.3565 And 160.17 168.84 8.67 172 264 0.3590 CL21045 18.70 86.90 68.20 165 253 0.3141 Incl. 38.50 73.27 34.77 209 321 0.3744 CL21047 14.90 31.40 16.50 130 199 0.2684 And 36.85 61.48 24.63 129 198 0.2633 And 69.07 98.40 29.33 181 278 0.3310 Incl. 69.07 84.00 14.93 198 304 0.3455 CL21048 50.57 162.50 111.93 194 298 0.3547 Incl. 70.00 84.00 14.00 203 311 0.3707 And incl. 94.00 134.50 40.50 219 336 0.3785

NOTES: – 1 ppm of Sc metal equals 1.5338 ppm scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ) ; 1 g/t equals 1 ppm. TREO+Y includes oxides of La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb and Lu plus Y.

SECTION 350N DRILLING CL21050 – The hole intersected a cumulative thickness of 55.6 m of Sc-bearing mafic Olivine Ferrosyenite (OLFESYN) intrusive with individual intersections of up to 20.0 m in core length. SECTION 600N DRILLING CL21052 – This hole intersected a cumulative 154.9 m (508.1’) of Sc-bearing OLFESYN commencing at 56.5 m in the hole. The azimuth of this hole was reversed from the other holes on Section to confirm our initial inverted cone geometry of the zone. The largest intersection returned 142.5 m (467.4’) of OLFESYN, starting at 56.5 m in the hole. Of interest was 6.7 m thick interval of pegmatite containing very coarse amphibole aggregates with several inclusions of zircon and up to 10% of fluorite at the contact between the OLFESYN and the footwall felsic syenite. The high fluorite commonly carries high rare earth grades elsewhere on the property. SECTION 650N DRILLING CL21051 – The hole intersected a cumulative thickness of 54.2 m (177.8’) interval of favourable OLFESYN starting at 73.5 m in the hole. CL21053 – The hole was a shallow overcut to hole CL21051 and intersected a cumulative interval of 19.3 m (63.3’) interval of favourable OLFESYN commencing at 22.2 m in the hole.

The mineralization on this Section has further confirmed that the system is building with depth and that the mineralization has a steep northern plunge geometry.

The core samples from holes CL21046 and CL21049 to CL21053 have been sent out for analyses and have been delivered to Activation Laboratories late last week. Results are anticipated to be delivered within three weeks of receipt of this remaining shipment.

Table 2 – Borehole Location Table – Crater Lake Project, Quebec

Borehole

Number Section Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) CL21040 550N 440895 6133765 548 305 -47 117.0 CL21041 500N 440823 6133748 550 305 -45 50.3 CL21042 550N 440937 6133733 542 305 -50 213.9 CL21043 550N 440867 6133786 551 305 -47 69.9 CL21044 450N 440826 6133687 543 305 -47 186.8 CL21045 450N 440792 6133711 548 305 -45 108.0 CL21046 400N 440783 6133660 543 305 -47 190.0 CL21047 400N 440757 6133678 547 305 -45 126.0 CL21048 600N 440960 6133782 545 305 -47 208.0 CL21049 600N 440930 6133802 548 305 -45 133.8 CL21050 350N 440745 6133608 541 305 -47 151.0 CL21051 650N 440987 6133824 545 305 -47 182.9 CL21052 600N 440841 6133853 561 125 -55 229.0 CL21053 650N 440951 6133855 553 305 -47 118.2 Total 2084.8

* Borehole Coordinate Datum : NAD83 Zone 20N

QA-QC Protocol

Strict QA/QC protocols have been implemented for the Crater Lake Project, including the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), duplicates and blanks at regular intervals throughout the sequence of samples.

A total of 611 samples, including 36 QA-QC samples, were sent to an analytical laboratory. All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out by Actlabs at their facilities in Ancaster, Ontario. Several analytical techniques were used to characterize the samples, which are combined at Actlabs into the analytical package “8-REE”. This package includes whole-rock and trace element analytic techniques. Whole Rock analyses are done via a lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion inductively coupled plasma (ICP) finish. Trace elements are also analyzed by fusion ICP/MS.

The technical content in this press release was prepared, reviewed and certified by Pierre Guay, P. Geo., Imperial’s Vice-President, Exploration, a Geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571

Email: info@imperialmgp.com CHF Capital Markets

Iryna Zheliasko, Manager-Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x229

Email: iryna@chfir.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Figure 1 – Crater Lake Drillhole Location Map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/339b595c-b856-415a-9c6f-09d321dba712

Figure 2 – Diamond Drill Cross-Section 450N, TG Zone, Crater Lake Project, Quebec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b15915c-cdb7-43b0-9f24-4612b206de5f

Figure 3 – Diamond Drill Cross-Section 600N, TG Zone, Crater Lake Project, Quebec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be7ed52-17a4-4deb-bba8-7af779621169

