“In the Huddle” Las Vegas Football Podcast Provides No-Cost Sponsorship to TAAT™ on Weekday Afternoons

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that its flagship TAAT™ brand is now featured at the beginning of all episodes of “In the Huddle,” a professional football podcast hosted by Vinny Bonsignore, who is a sports reporter for Las Vegas’ largest print newspaper. Beginning in 2021, the Company incorporated sports-related sponsorships into its marketing strategy in categories to include professional bull riding, boxing, and stock car racing. As a non-tobacco product, TAAT™ benefits from the ability to take out public-facing advertisements and sponsorships in the United States, a practice that has long been prohibited for tobacco companies. As one of the country’s most popular sports, TAAT™ has chosen to pursue professional football as a sponsorship category to broaden its scope of exposure as the Company continues to grow its footprint.

The parent network of the “In the Huddle” podcast has provided TAAT™ this sponsorship at no monetary cost, as the TAAT™ principles of Beyond Tobacco™ and Beyond Nicotine™ align with the network’s values. Through repetitive mentions of the TAAT™ name and messaging on “In the Huddle,” as well as various other placements in media and live event appearances, the Company anticipates it can continuously generate new awareness and fortify existing awareness of its brand as a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes.

A transcribed version of the TAAT™ advertisement currently played at the beginning of each "In the Huddle" podcast episode is shown below:

“Raider Nation ‘In the Huddle’ is all about giving our fans the best opportunities in life. TAAT™ is a new product that allows smokers to enjoy the sensations of smoking with zero tobacco and zero nicotine content. Finally, a cigarette you can feel good about! Similar to Raider Nation rituals of winning championships. TAAT™ offers the ‘Beyond Nicotine™’ experience with its Beyond Tobacco™ base material in taste, smell, touch, sight, and sound without nicotine or tobacco. TAAT™ offers a better option to completely remove nicotine intake without compromising the smoking experience. TAAT™ Beyond Tobacco™. Raider Nation, get your free pack of TAAT™ today at trytaat.com.”

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Over the past several years, podcasts have generated an exceptional level of listener engagement given the conversational format that is conducive to easy listening, as well as the flexible options for enjoying them at any time of day on a variety of devices. I have personally been interviewed on numerous podcasts in my capacity as the CEO of TAAT™ to discuss the Company, our vision, and the tobacco industry in general. However, this is our first time leveraging a podcast from a sponsorship perspective. Historically, sports-related media was a favourite channel of tobacco companies until advertising bans started coming into effect. Ever since our launch, we have been capitalizing on this opportunity as a way of promoting the TAAT™ brand, and, as such, we are very pleased to be receiving sponsor visibility on the ‘In the Huddle’ podcast about professional football in Las Vegas.”

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in “Original”, “Smooth”, and “Menthol” varieties. TAAT™’s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with “Big Tobacco” pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

