Inauguration of a Second Electrification Site in Montreal for ProEV

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As alternatives to fossil fuels become increasingly important in the transportation sector, Quebec-based ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International (ECI), is proud to open the largest electrification site dedicated to the engineering and manufacturing of commercial and industrial electric vehicles in North America. This site becomes ECI’s 38th facility worldwide, enabling it to serve its more than 500 global customers with its 25,000 employees.

The opening of this new facility on Côte-de-Liesse Road is coupled with the announcement of a $10 million investment over 5 years to support the highest quality facilities in a completely refurbished building. The site will also include an innovation department to optimize manufacturing processes and increase the impact of existing technologies.

This inauguration reinforces Greater Montréal’s position as a major North American hub for the transportation electrification, particularly for commercial and industrial vehicles. Serving major brand manufacturers, ProEV demonstrates that the supply chain is also a source of innovation, investment and job creation. Original equipment manufacturers can rely on the Montreal area to build their commercial and industrial electric vehicles.

As part of its implementation in Quebec, ProEV has benefited from the support and advice of economic development organizations such as Montréal International and Investissement Québec International.

250 Qualified Jobs

Proud to support the economic development of the Greater Montreal Area, ProEV will create 250 new skilled jobs through its new facility. Among the professionals sought are manufacturing technicians, engineers, project managers and, most importantly, developers, allowing for the establishment of a wide range of expertise within the facility.

ProEV has always been a partner in the energy transition, and with this second electrification center, the company is taking its commitment to greener, GHG-free transportation even further.

Quotes

“The opening of this second electrification center proves that economic growth can be done in a green and environmentally sustainable way. We’re proud of how far we’ve come in the past 35 years and excited to see how far we can take the industry!”

- Jarred Knecht, President, ProEV

“For our 38th electrification facility, the choice was easy. By choosing Montréal, ECI and ProEV continue to highlight the ongoing success of Quebec’s leading equipment manufacturers and the critical role the metropolis plays at the heart of the EV supply chain.”

- Michael Balseil, President and CEO, Electrical Components International Inc.

“Greater Montréal has all the assets to develop a greener and more sustainable economy. With the support of its partners, Montréal International is there to support this transition, with a team dedicated to foreign companies that want to reduce their impact on the environment while remaining competitive and innovative. With investments like ProEV’s in electric transportation, we are collectively giving ourselves the means to advance the fight against climate change and urban mobility. And this is just the beginning!”

- Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO, Montréal International

About ProEV

ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International (ECI), is a center of excellence for electric vehicles within ECI. The company serves global electric vehicle players in the development and manufacture of their vehicle platforms. Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International is one of the world’s leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies and other critical engineered components for diverse markets. With 25,000 employees and 37 manufacturing locations worldwide, ECI creates smart, connected and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges. To learn more about ProEV, visit https://proelectricvehicle.com .

