Inauguration of the Largest Electrification Site Dedicated to the Engineering and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in North America

ST. LOUIS, Quebec, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProEV is pleased to invite the media to the inauguration and tour of its new electrification center on August 18 at 9:45 a.m.

The event will take place in Montreal, in the borough of Saint-Laurent. Media wishing to attend must come in person.

What:

Opening of a new ProEV electrification center.

Tour of the facility and photo opportunity.

When:

Thursday, August 18 at 9:45 a.m.

Where:

6875 Côte-de-Liesse Road, Saint-Laurent, QC, H4T 1ES

RSVP and interviews:

Journalists wishing to attend the press conference must confirm their presence by email at

[email protected] or by phone at 438-396-8288.

About ProEV

ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International (ECI), is a center of excellence for electric vehicles within ECI. The company serves global electric vehicle players in the development and manufacture of their vehicle platforms. Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International is one of the world’s leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies and other critical engineered components for diverse markets. With 25,000 employees and 37 manufacturing locations worldwide, ECI creates smart, connected and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges. To learn more about ProEV, visit https://proelectricvehicle.com.

For more information:

Jessica Rousseau, TACT

438-396-8288

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9ab9daa-d51b-4328-acbc-15d839663730



