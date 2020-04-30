Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Osisko Shareholders Vote for all Proposed Items at the Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko”) (TSX: OSK) is pleased to announce that Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) has recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items to be considered at its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (“the Meeting”).

Glass Lewis is a prominent, third party proxy advisory firm who, among other services, provides proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders. Glass Lewis made their recommendation yesterday that shareholders vote FOR all the proposed items at this year’s annual meeting of shareholders.Osisko encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials in detail. Copies of the meeting material is available under Osisko’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Osisko’s website at http://www.osiskomining.com YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAYThe Osisko Board of Directors UNANIMOUSLY recommends that Shareholders

