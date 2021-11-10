Indochino and PlayersTV Team Up on New Original Series, Front Office, Executive Produced by Chris Paul

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, is partnering with PlayersTV, the first ever athlete-owned media and entertainment network, on a new original series, Front Office. The show, executive produced by NBA All-Star, Chris Paul and his company Ohh Dipp!!! Productions, presents a behind-the-scenes look at professional athletes making strategic investments in their fans’ business ideas. In each episode of Front Office, INDOCHINO suits up the full cast and is authentically integrated throughout the series, which premieres on PlayersTV Nov. 14, 2021.

Front Office features entrepreneurs given the opportunity to pitch innovative business ideas to a high-profile panel of athletes, including Paul, Travis Kelce, Vernon Davis, Michelle Wie and Allyson Felix. The collaboration will highlight the importance of dressing for success in the business world and showcase the seamless experience of building a custom suit from scratch, while aligning INDOCHINO with some of the biggest names in sports and lifestyle culture.

To ensure everyone looks good and feels confident, INDOCHINO has outfitted numerous entrepreneurs, athletes and their business advisors on the show. Each episode includes a weekly dedicated segment hosted at one of the brand’s showrooms where entrepreneurs are fitted for the made-to-measure, personalized suits they’ll wear on pitch day. In addition to authentic product integration and brand placement, INDOCHINO will be further woven into the show via multiple ad spots and on-screen tickers.

“We are excited to be partnering with PlayersTV to make sure everyone on Front Office is dressed to impress on pitch day,” says Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. “Wearing a sharp suit for an important meeting adds a professional edge, and athletes love INDOCHINO for the custom fit we provide, so we jumped at the opportunity to be part of a show that combines both worlds. We wish the entrepreneurs, and athletes success in their new business ventures.”

“When I’m doing business, I need to look and feel confident, and wearing a good suit is a big part of that,” says Chris Paul, NBA All-Star and PlayersTV Investor. “Integrating INDOCHINO into the series highlights the importance of dressing for success for everyone around the boardroom table—whether you’re a professional athlete like me or an entrepreneur ready to make your mark in the world of business.”

The five-part series launches on November 14 on PlayersTV and episodes will release weekly through December 12.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don’t need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company’s omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO’s social media channels.

ABOUT PLAYERSTV

PlayersTV is an athlete-owned TV network and media company home to a diverse collection of original series, co-produced by athletes and brand partners. PlayersTV is the first and only athlete lifestyle network with more than 50+ elite athlete-investors including Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, A.J. Andrews, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Angel McCoughtry, DeAndre Jordan, Ken Griffey Jr., Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis among others. PlayersTV is distributed across digital, linear, and OTT and is available globally on Samsung, SLING TV, LG Channels, Vizio Smartcast, Roku, Xumo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Rakuten TV, and Local Now reaching more than 285+ million global households and devices.

Visit us at www.playerstv.com and connect with us @PlayersTV.

