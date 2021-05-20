Inflation on the Rise

CBJ — The nation’s consumer price index was up substantially in April, and in fact was quite a bit higher than the Bank of Canada would like to see.

According to figures released by Statistics Canada, the rate of inflation was up 3.4% compared with April, 2020, when the global pandemic was just kicking into high gear — and it’s yet to downshift to any considerable degree in terms of negative economic impact.

The aggressive 3.4% increase marks the largest year-over-year increase since May, 2011.

The Ottawa-based government agency reports that prices were up in every major facet of the economy. Leading the way… gasoline prices, which were up a staggering 63% compared with last year. Just how volatile are gas prices and what impacts does it have on inflation? Consider this: Remove gasoline prices and the rate of inflation would have came in at just under 2%, which is essentially the prime target for the Bank of Canada.

@CanBizJournal