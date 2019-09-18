Inflation Slowed in August

CBJ — Figures released by Statistics Canada reveal the nation’s annual inflation rate slowed to 1.9% in August primarily due to declining gasoline prices at the pumps.

However, the minor move is still well within range of the Bank of Canada’s ideal inflation target rate of 2%.

Excluding pump prices, the consumer price index was up 2.4% from a year ago. Gas prices fell more than 10% last month, which followed a 7% decrease in July.

On a month-to-month basis, the price of pork declined 2.7%. Consumers also paid 6.5% less for fresh vegetable.

The upward pressure on consumer prices was led by higher costs for such things as airline tickets, mortgage interest and auto insurance.

Canada’s domestic economy has been resilient even as trade wars inject significant uncertainty into the slowing global economy, particularly between the United States and China.

Provincial inflation rates for August (previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.7% (2.0)

Prince Edward Island: 0.9 (0.7)

Nova Scotia: 1.6 (1.1)

New Brunswick: 2.0 (1.8)

Quebec: 2.2 (2.2)

Ontario: 1.9 (2.1)

Manitoba: 2.3 (2.2)

Saskatchewan: 1.9 (2.0)

Alberta: 1.3 (1.3)

British Columbia: 2.0 (2.1)

