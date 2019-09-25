Inspired by the March for Climate Change, GOLO® to commit at least $1 of every eco-delivery to buying carbon credits

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO), the Montreal-based mobile on-demand eco-delivery and pick-up platform that uses electric vehicles, today announced a month-long commitment to supporting climate change action. From September 27 through October 27, GOLO will offer free delivery and contribute at least $1 from every delivery purchase to buy carbon credits from The Gold Standard Organization. The measure is in line with the company’s focus on sustainable transport and transparency.GOLO’s eco-delivery team in Montreal and Toronto use electric vehicles, while runners and bike couriers in both cities minimize carbon impact every day. GOLO is unique in the on-demand delivery space because of its focus on minimizing the carbon footprint of its users.Inspired by Greta Thunberg, the March for Climate Change, and its own corporate mission to make everyday life easier, GOLO is committing to thirty days of free delivery plus the purchase of carbon credits in order to help people form a habit of finding simple ways to promote sustainability. Jean-Francois Noel, CEO at GOLO Mobile Inc., said: “GOLO has advocated and used electric vehicles since 2018 and sustainability is core to our mission. We believe that the impact of the March can extend beyond one day, so we are committing to one month for change. Buying carbon credits through The Gold Standard organization helps fund sustainability projects the world over, especially in domains concerning food and water.”Sarah Leugers, Director of Communications at Gold Standard concurs: “We all have a role to play in the fight against climate change and it’s great to see organization’s such as GOLO Mobile Inc commit to support climate action. Gold Standard is known for impact – in climate mitigation and broader sustainable development outcomes for local communities and ecosystems. This means that every dollar GOLO Mobile Inc spends in support of Gold Standard certified projects creates more value for people around the world and the planet we share.”Na’eem Adam, Marketing Director at GOLO Mobile Inc, adds: “The objective is to show people how a small change in their everyday behaviours can support sustainable practices. We believe that inclusive capitalism is the logical progression of industry. Eating sustains life but it comes with a cost to natural resources and carbon emissions. We are just taking the necessary step toward minimizing the environmental impact by giving back as well as not adding to the problem.”The launch of the initiative is just the latest move for GOLO Mobile Inc. In September, the company signed a deal to service Canderel Management Group Inc.’s Montreal properties. Both Toronto and Montreal are served by runners, while Montreal has the added aspect of a fleet of electric vehicles.About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO is an app developed in Montreal. Launched in April 2018, GOLO connects consumers with neighbouring shops, offering everyday items for pick-up or delivery. GOLO’s fleet of electric vehicles supports over 400 partnering merchants in Montreal including restaurants, flower shops, pharmacies, pet stores and much more. GOLO is also the technology solution for innovative building owners who want to increase the opportunities for their tenants to network with the other users of the building. GOLO bridges the gap between the merchants and the customers by connecting them through an easy-to-use shopping app and a courteous and professional delivery service. GOLO makes everyday life better by delivering what you need, when you need it.In April 2019, GOLO was acquired by Haw Capital Corp. On 5th July 2019, the new company GOLO Mobile Inc. began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.Media Contact

For further information, please contact:Jean-Francois Noel, CEO, GOLO Mobile Inc.

T : +1-514-993-0232 / E : jean-francois.noel@golo.io Na’eem Adam, Marketing Director, GOLO Mobile Inc.

T : +1-514-622-0442 / E: naeem@golo.io Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CBJ Newsmakers