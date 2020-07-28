Intel Tech Boss Leaving

CBJ — Intel has shaken up its technology unit with the ouster of Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala.

In addition to Renduchintala’s departure the company has announced a core technology unit is being split into five separate development teams. The five new team leaders will report directly to CEO Bob Swan.

Prior to joining Intel, Renduchintala had been an executive vice president at Qualcomm. He was widely regarded as being second in command at Intel just below Swan.

Renduchintala’s last day at Intel is expected to be August 3.

With headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Intel is the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, found in the vast majority of personal computers. It has about 110,000 employees worldwide.

