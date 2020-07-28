Tuesday, July 28, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Intel Tech Boss Leaving

Intel Tech Boss Leaving

Murthy Renduchintala

CBJ — Intel has shaken up its technology unit with the ouster of Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala.

In addition to Renduchintala’s departure the company has announced a core technology unit is being split into five separate development teams. The five new team leaders will report directly to CEO Bob Swan.

Prior to joining Intel, Renduchintala had been an executive vice president at Qualcomm. He was widely regarded as being second in command at Intel just below Swan.

Renduchintala’s last day at Intel is expected to be August 3.

With headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Intel is the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, found in the vast majority of personal computers. It has about 110,000 employees worldwide.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
Radient Technologies Inc
Radient Technologies Inc. Provides Update on Filing of Year-End Financial Statements
COAST Autonomous Selects LeddarTech’s Solid-State LiDAR Technology as the Most Reliable Solution to Achieve Maximum Safety Levels for its Autonomous “Bigfoot” Delivery Vehicle
COAST Autonomous Selects LeddarTech’s Solid-State LiDAR Technology as the Most Reliable Solution to Achieve Maximum Safety Levels for its Autonomous “Bigfoot” Delivery Vehicle