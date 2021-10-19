Intema announces Isle of Man OGRA license application

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that the Isle of Man regulatory authorities have formally accepted for review the application by Livestream Esports Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intema, for a license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA) 2001.

“Obtaining this license from one of the world’s most prestigious gaming jurisdictions would be another great milestone for Intema, particularly in the context of the proposed acquisition of LOOT.BET,” said Laurent Benezra, Intema’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Isle of Man promotes the highest standards of jurisdictional control in the gaming industry. In addition, the license granted by this regulatory body has many financial and logistical benefits, and would allow us to offer continuous fun, safe and responsible gaming experiences for gamers around the world.”

Team Bloodhounds Inc. Acquisition

Additionally, further to the press release dated June 22, 2021 and the press release dated September 24, 2021 , as consideration in respect to the acquisition of Team Bloodhounds Inc. (“Team BH”), Intema has made a cash payment of $60,500 and issued 943,396 common shares of Intema to the shareholders of Team BH (with an additional cash payment $60,500 payable in three months following the closing of the acquisition).

About Intema

Intema is the world’s emerging leader in the esports and iGaming industry. Our mission is to bring the excitement of esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, safe and secure online platforms. Our ecosystem consists of subsidiaries in esports, iGaming, product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design that are all complementary drivers of our future revenue growth. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Private Placement, and the Proposed Transaction are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, statements relating to the Proposed Transaction (including Exchange approval of the Proposed Transaction). Actual future results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Corporation’s statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Private Placement and the Proposed Transaction, including: that the Corporation’s assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; there is no assurance that subsequent tranches of the Private Placement will be completed or as to the amount of gross proceeds to be raised in connection with the Private Placement, in particular, the amount raised may be significantly less than the amounts anticipated as a result of, among other things, market conditions and investor behaviour; and there is no assurance Intema will obtain all requisite approvals for the Proposed Transaction or fulfill all the conditions of the Proposed Transaction, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (which may be conditional upon amendments to the terms of the Proposed Transaction). Except as required by securities law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

