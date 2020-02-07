Intema reprices and extends expiry of a series of warrants

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker.com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, announced today its intent to reprice and extend by two years, the 2,693,667 warrants of the Corporation with an exercise price of $0.24 per share and an expiry date of March 15, 2020.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, each of these warrants will entitle the holder to subscribe for one common share of Intema, at an exercise price of $0.18 per share, until March 15, 2022. The Corporation also announced that it has terminated, by mutual consent, its service agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd.About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema’s mission is to be the world’s premier digital marketing platform. The Corporation has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements". All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation's business and projects; execution of the Corporation's vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation's projects; renewal of the Corporation's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







