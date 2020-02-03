Intema retains Hybrid Financial for Investor Relations Services

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker.com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to heighten market and brand awareness for Intema and broaden the Corporation’s reach within the investment community.

“We believe that the time is right to engage with current and prospective investors about Intema’s business activities and expansion plans,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “By hiring Hybrid, a highly knowledgeable and experienced investor relations firm, we will be able to convey our story to a vast investment network across North America while we continue to deliver on our growth strategy.”The agreement with Hybrid provides for a monthly service fee of $18,000 plus applicable tax and an initial term of six months, with automatic renewal for successive three-month periods unless written notice of termination is provided by either party at least 30 days prior to the end of the initial term or the renewal term. Hybrid has committed to purchase common shares in the event the Corporation issues shares pursuant to a future financing. Neither Hybrid nor any of its principals presently has a direct or indirect ownership interest in Intema or its securities. All services provided by Hybrid will comply with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.About Intema Solutions Inc.Intema’s mission is to be the world’s premier digital marketing platform. The Corporation has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For more information:

