Intema signs agreement valued at $1.5 million with Vida Life A.I. and gains entry to the US telehealth market

Intema will provide its eFlyerMaker solution, AI predictive marketing and SMS services to the 5,000 healthcare professionals in Vida Life A.I.’s network in the US

MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker.com , an email platform with complete compliance and content creation suites, is pleased to announce that it has signed a software services agreement with Vida Life A.I. Corp. (“Vida Life”) dated June 29, 2020, pursuant to which Intema will provide its eFlyerMaker solution, as well as AI predictive marketing and SMS services, to members of Vida Life’s various health-based web platforms. The agreement is valued at $1.5 million on an annual basis.Vida Life is engaged in augmenting patient care through the usage of disruptive technologies. The company partners with The Plantrician Project on their Plant-based Docs websites, which currently have over 5,000 members. Vida Life is also developing major alliances in the field of Lifestyle Medicine in the United States, Canada and East Asia.“This is a major milestone for Intema, marking our entry into the vast US telehealth and digital Health markets,” said Laurent Benezra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intema. “This agreement will allow us to generate $1.5 million in annual revenues once our eFlyerMaker email platform is integrated with Vida Life’s 5,000 member sites. The agreement also has good growth potential, as Vida Life is currently experiencing a sharp increase in membership on its various web platforms due to its revolutionary service offering.”“This agreement with Intema will allow us to enhance our suite of virtual services for our members, of particular importance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is driving a boom in the telehealth sector,” said Jacky Dallaire, Chief Executive Officer, President and co-founder of Vida Life. “Intema’s solutions fit seamlessly with our suite of services thanks to their ease of use and comprehensive compliance, design, automation and list management capabilities, which give them a real edge over other solutions on the market.”Update on the Publipage transaction

The negotiations for the Publipage, Inc. acquisition announced on February 20, 2020, are currently ongoing. The Corporation will provide further information on the transaction on a timely basis.About eFlyerMaker

eFlyerMaker.com has a number of clear advantages when it comes to building email marketing campaigns, making Intema an obvious choice for companies needing a powerful, easy-to-use platform at an affordable price, with advanced automation features, data governance and access to the robust compliance framework required by companies in regulated sectors such as financial services or healthcare that care deeply about protecting their data.About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema’s mission is to be the world’s premier digital marketing platform. The Corporation has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For more information:



CBJ Newsmakers