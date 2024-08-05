Interface Systems Enhances Safety and Communication at Bethesda Community Church and School

St. Louis, MO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, today announced the successful completion of a major security upgrade for Bethesda Community Church and Bethesda Christian School in Fort Worth, Texas.

Serving more than 530 students from preschool through 12th grade, Bethesda Christian School is recognized among the top private schools in Texas. Between church services, school operations, and community events, the multi-building, 26-acre campus welcomes hundreds of people daily. This high level of activity required modern safety and security systems to protect students, staff, and parishioners while simplifying daily operations.

Bethesda’s aging fire alarms, intercoms, and CCTV system were increasingly unreliable, creating false alarms and communication challenges. To address these concerns, the church turned to Interface to modernize its infrastructure.

Interface designed and deployed an integrated solution that included:

Fire Alarm System : Replacing the outdated system with a modern fire alarm system that communicates urgency effectively without causing unnecessary panic, particularly important for schoolchildren.

: Replacing the outdated system with a modern fire alarm system that communicates urgency effectively without causing unnecessary panic, particularly important for schoolchildren. Managed Access Control : Introducing a modern system that makes it easier for administrators to manage entry to the campus. The cloud-based setup means they can grant or restrict access remotely, without having to manage complex on-site servers.

: Introducing a modern system that makes it easier for administrators to manage entry to the campus. The cloud-based setup means they can grant or restrict access remotely, without having to manage complex on-site servers. Video Surveillance Upgrade : Installing a 64-channel IP camera system on the new school building, with expansion capability to replace legacy analog cameras over time. The system provides remote monitoring and allows staff to verify alarms with live video before responding, helping to reduce unnecessary dispatches.

: Installing a 64-channel IP camera system on the new school building, with expansion capability to replace legacy analog cameras over time. The system provides remote monitoring and allows staff to verify alarms with live video before responding, helping to reduce unnecessary dispatches. Intercom and Paging: Replacing the outdated intercom with a flexible IP-based system that supports school bell scheduling, room-to-room communication, and all-campus announcements. It also integrates with access control, giving administrators a simple way to manage visitor entry.

“The new system is effective. It gets the point across that it’s time to evacuate, but it doesn’t create panic, especially among the kids,” said Rick Campbell, Facilities Manager at Bethesda Community Church. “Having remote access to cameras and alarms has been a huge help.”

The installation was carefully phased to minimize disruption to classes and worship services. “Interface worked around the kids and kept us up and running during installation,” Campbell added. “The integration was seamless, and now everything is running smoothly.”

With Interface’s upgrades, Bethesda has significantly reduced false dispatches, streamlined communication across the campus, and gained the ability to scale its systems for future growth.

“Initially, we were unsure about the cost, but the investment has been well worth it,” Campbell concluded. “I’d recommend Interface to other churches without hesitation.”

A full case study and video testimonial featuring the Bethesda Community Church are now available.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider, delivering secure and scalable solutions to some of the most recognized retail, restaurant, and commercial businesses in the United States. Our advanced solutions include remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and managed network and voice services, enabling enterprises to reduce risk, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences at scale.

Learn more on our blog, Making IT Happen, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers