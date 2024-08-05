Interfor Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; Chief Operating Officer

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has made several leadership changes. Mike Mackay has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective December 8, 2025. Mr. Mackay, who joined Interfor in 2015, has held several leadership roles in the Company’s finance organization, most recently serving as Vice President, Corporate Development & Treasury. Mr. Mackay will succeed Rick Pozzebon, who will be leaving Interfor to pursue other opportunities.

Andrew Horahan has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, also effective December 8, 2025. Mr. Horahan joined Interfor in 2008 and has since then, held several operations leadership positions in the Company, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Canadian Operations. In his expanded new role, Mr. Horahan will assume responsibility for leading all of the Company’s operations across both the U.S. and Canada.

“The appointments of Mike Mackay and Andrew Horahan to their new roles marks a new chapter for Interfor,” said Ian Fillinger, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Their combined experience, deep knowledge of our business, and proven leadership will be critical as we continue to execute on our strategy and adapt to evolving market conditions. I would like to thank Rick Pozzebon for his leadership through several important strategic transactions and for his many contributions over the last 12 years. We wish him continued success in the future.”

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Mackay, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6846

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Communications & Government Relations

(604) 422-7329

[email protected]



