Interfor Obtains Government Approval for Acquisition of BC Interior Cutting Rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) today announced that it has received approval from the Province of British Columbia related to the previously announced agreement to acquire cutting rights in the Adams Lake area of the BC Interior from Canfor Corporation.  Closing of the transaction is expected to occur before the end of Q1 2020.ABOUT INTERFORInterfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States.  The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world.  For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.For further information:
Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6873
