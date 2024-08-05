Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 6, 2025

Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 6, 2025

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its third quarter financial results on November 6, 2025.   The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Friday, November 7, 2025 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

WHEN: Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 am PT
CALL DETAILS: 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
  or
  Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/AZ0z6GjDG2e
  Information related to Interfor’s third quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors
RECORDING
PLAYBACK:		 The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until December 7, 2025.
  1-888-660-6345 Passcode 43630#

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
[email protected] 


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Cannabix Technologies Announces First Sale of BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Device to Maritime Market
Anfield Provides Positive Update Regarding its Confirmation Drill Program at Its JD-7 Mine
3D at Depth is now Kraken Robotics
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.