International Frontier Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Frontier Resources Corporation (“IFR” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IFR) (OTCQB: IFRTF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news releases dated May 10, 2021 and June 14, 2021). The Company has issued 9,285,500 shares at a price of $0.025 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $232,138. With the closing of the second tranche, the Company has raised a total of $1,000,000.

The private placement is subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. The ‎net proceeds from the Common Share Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. The common shares issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a hold period that expires on November 12, 2021. There were no finders fees paid in connection with this second tranche of the offering.

The Company also announces that further to its news release dated May 10, 2021 it has settled an outstanding indebtedness with certain officers and consultants of IFR (the “Shares for Debt Settlement”) through the issuance of common shares of the Company after final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement, the Company has issued a total of 15,716,000 commons shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share in satisfaction of outstanding amounts of $392,900. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period that expires on November 12, 2021.

As certain insiders participated in the Shares for Debt Settlement, it may be considered a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and the TSXV. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI-61-101 contained in section 5.5 (a) and Section 5.7 (1)(a) as the fair market value of the common shares being issued to insiders in connection with the Shares for Debt Settlement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Issuance will not result in a new Control Person, and subsequent to the Issuance, the Company will have 299,107,939 common shares outstanding.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories and Montana.

IFR’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com .

