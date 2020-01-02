Interpol Chasing Ghosn

CBJ — Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn is now being sought by Interpol after he fled to Lebanon in what appears to be an attempt to avoid prosecution in Japan.

Meanwhile Turkey has launched an investigation into his escape from Japan, which included a stopover in Istanbul.

Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan. He faces numerous fraud charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

It is believed Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan with the help of a security company in that country.

Ghosn holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship. Lebanon is where he spent the bulk of his childhood. He opted to seek refuge there because Lebanon has a policy of not extraditing its citizens at the behest of other countries. However, failure by Lebanon to turn him over will quite likely lead to crippling international economic sanctions, at the very least.

Several people are in custody in connection with Ghosn’s illegal trip to Lebanon including four pilots.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges for alleged financial crimes. He denies the charges.

