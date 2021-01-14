Intricate Launches 2021 Weed Control Season Featuring Industry Leading Software Reporting

SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian energy services provider, Intricate Group, is excited to announce the launch of the upcoming 2021 vegetation management season featuring our exclusive industry leading reporting software. Intricate Vegetation Management collaborates closely with clients in the oil and gas, railway, reclamation, and utility sectors to professionally plan and manage their specialized vegetation programs in accordance with government compliance regulations.With the use of an innovative proprietary software solution that endorses data management, clients are able to access real-time record reporting online, allowing them to remain in compliance and keep in good standing with regulatory bodies without needing to spend their time and money worrying about the completion of the tasks themselves. Onsite, highly-trained technicians work with state-of-the-art equipment to mechanically remove or chemically spray bare ground and targeted areas to combat invasive weeds and other vegetation efficiently. ( https://www.intricategroup.com/services/weed-control/ )When asked what differentiates their business among other vegetation management service providers, the VP of Operations, Wayne Dunnington shared that, “we wanted to base our business model off of the feedback we received from our clients and their immediate needs. Our main priority is to ensure that the clients we work with are provided with a personalized management program that is customizable to exceed their expectations. At Intricate, we believe in operating based on transparency and integrity. That being said, by embracing the use of our digitalized proprietary software system, it has not only allowed us to optimize our vegetation management functions, but it will also enable us to provide a value-added service to our client that will save them time and money.” Intricate is committed to the environment and in late 2020 joined MELA (Methane Emissions Leadership Alliance), PTAC (Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada and CRIN (Clean Resource Innovation Network). As proud members of MELA, PTAC and CRIN, Intricate is excited to have the opportunity to contribute to Canada’s clean resource innovation community and these partnerships highlight once again, Intricate’s dedication to supporting efforts to help reduce emissions through innovation and accessible energy service solutions.About Intricate GroupIntricate Group Inc. (“Intricate” or the “Company”), is a Canadian-based energy services company with its principal service lines consisting of essential field maintenance, measurement & regulatory, environmental, E&I, commissioning & startup and more.Founded in 2006, the Company takes pride in employing industry leading professionals and technicians to offer end to end solutions to their clients. The Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Sherwood Park and Calgary, Alberta, however also include field offices in Dawson Creek, Drayton Valley, Fort St John, Grande Prairie, Halifax, Lloydminster, Manning, Peace River, Red Earth and Whitecourt.For more information, visit our website at https://intricategroup.com



