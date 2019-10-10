Intrinsyc Announces New Premium-Tier System on Module based on Qualcomm Technologies’ SDA845 System on Chip

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) (“Intrinsyc” or the “Company”), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products, today announced the Open-Q™ 845 µSOM (micro System on Module) and Development Kit , to be available in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Open-Q™ 845 µSOM is the latest product in the evolution of Intrinsyc’s µSOM computing module series. It is an ultra-compact (50mm x 25mm), production-ready embedded module, ideal for powering the most advanced robotics, drones, cameras, and embedded IoT devices requiring the latest on-device AI powers. Featuring the Qualcomm® SDA845 system on chip (SoC) from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the 845 µSOM integrates many new features and capabilities in the same small form-factor:Higher performing Octa-core CPU – up to 2.6GHz on Gold coresNew hardware-based security layers for vault-like defenseThird generation Qualcomm® AI platform for immersive, on-device intelligenceFour camera ports with flexible configurations supports up to 7 camerasNew camera architecture for cinema grade video captureDisplayPort 4K60 via USB Type-C with USB super-speed data concurrencyAdditional USB3.1 port for device connectivity while using DisplayPortGen3 PCIe interface.This powerful new hardware platform will be supported by your choice of full-featured Android 9 or Yocto Linux operating systems, with plans for offering Android 10 by Q2 next year. The Android 9 operating system will be shipped on the development kit and is an ideal starting point for evaluation of the SOM and to kick-start your product development. If you prefer a Linux OS, that will be available to download from Intrinsyc and program onto your development kit. Full software documentation will also be included with purchase of the development kit.“We are excited to introduce this premium performance IoT computing module featuring; ultra-fast computational power, support for variety of AI frameworks, advanced video and image processing capabilities, an integrated secure processing unit, and other trailblazing features,” said Cliff Morton, Vice President, Solutions Engineering, Intrinsyc. “We will launch our development kit and SOM in the fourth quarter, 2019 and already have clients developing products with plans for commercial product launch in the first quarter, 2020.” “Intrinsyc is a leader in developing embedded solutions for IoT products, and we’re excited to see them offer a premium-tier system to provide cutting-edge embedded solutions for drones, robots, and other applications using our Qualcomm SDA845 chipsets,” said Dev Singh, director, business development and head of robotics, drones, and intelligent machines, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.Open-Q™ 845 µSOM Key Specifications:Qualcomm® SDA845 SoC built on 2nd-Gen 10nm technology:Qualcomm® Kryo™ 385 Octa-core CPUQualcomm® Adreno™ 630 Visual Processing SubsystemQualcomm Spectra™ 280 Image Signal ProcessorQualcomm® Hexagon™ 685 DSPQualcomm® Secure Processing UnitThird Generation Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence Engine for on-device intelligenceSystem Memory: 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4x RAM (POP) + 32GB or 64GB UFS flash storageWireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4/5Ghz 2×2 MU-MIMO + Bluetooth 5.xDisplay Interfaces:DisplayPort v1.4 on USB Type-C, up to 4K60 with USB data concurrency2x MIPI 4-lane DSI up to 4K 10-bit 60fpsCamera Interfaces:4 Cameras: 3x 4-lane MIPI CSI + 1x 2-lane MIPI CSI camera portsDual 16MP ISP + ISP-lite 2MPVideo Performance:Encode: 4K60 H.264/H.265, 4K30 for VP8Decode: 4K60 H.264/H.265/VP9Audio Interfaces:Dedicated Audio DSP supporting Qualcomm® WCD9340 audio codec (off-SOM)SLIMBus or multi-channel I2S digital audio interfacesI/O Interfaces:2x USB3.1, one with Type-C/DisplayPort support1x USB2.0 micro-B debug UART1x SDIO 4-bit interface1x PCIe Gen3 1-lane interfacePower: Integrated power and battery management on SOMSize: 25mm x 50mmOperating System: Android 9, LinuxFor additional information and to register for updates on availability go to: https://www.intrinsyc.com/open-q-845-usom/ To help IoT device makers accelerate time to market, Intrinsyc offers the Open-Q™ 845 µSOM Development Kit, a full-featured platform including software tools, documentation, and optional accessories – everything required to immediately begin evaluation and product development. The development kit marries the production-ready Open‐Q™ 845 µSOM with a carrier board providing numerous expansion and connectivity options to support development and testing of peripherals and applications. The development kit, along with the available documentation, also provides a functional reference design for your own custom carrier board. This will provide a low-risk, fast track to market for your latest new product.More information on the development kit is available at: https://www.intrinsyc.com/open-q-845-usom-development-kit/ In addition to production-ready SOMs, development platforms, and tools, Intrinsyc offers turnkey product development services, driver and application software development, and technical support. Contact Intrinsyc at https://www.intrinsyc.com/sales-inquiry/ with your product requirements and have one of the Company’s solution architects help plan your successful product development and launch.ABOUT INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Intrinsyc provides comprehensive product development services, as well as the industry’s highest-performance production-ready computing modules, to enable rapid commercialization of embedded and Internet of Things (“IoT”) products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,400 client projects including sophisticated consumer and industrial IoT products like: robotics, connected cameras, smart displays, augmented reality, smart buildings, wearables, in-vehicle infotainment, and many others. Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry’s most advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional product development centers in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangalore, India.For more information, please contact:

Cliff Morton

Vice President, Client Solutions

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Email: cmorton@intrinsyc.com

Phone: +1-604-801-6461Intrinsyc and Open-Q and their respective logos are trademarks, registered and otherwise, of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation in Canada, European Union, Taiwan, United States of America and other jurisdictions.Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Kryo, Adreno, Hexagon, and Qualcomm Spectra are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm Kryo, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm Spectra, Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine, Qualcomm WCD9340 audio codec, and Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. Other products or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.© Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation all rights reserved



CBJ Newsmakers