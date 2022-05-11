Introducing Eilish™, the debut fragrance from Billie Eilish

MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prestilux is happy to announce that Eilish™, the debut fragrance from Billie Eilish, is now available in Canada.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you. It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favorite smell in the world.” – Billie Eilish

Billie has been obsessed with scent her entire life, from a fascination with perfume bottles as a child to collecting hundreds of fragrances as she toured the world. To bring her first signature fragrance to life, she was intimately involved in every step of the process and had full creative control – from the creative vision, to the bottle design, the packaging, the campaign, and of course, the scent itself.

Eilish is a captivating Amber Gourmand that attracts you with a warm, cozy scent that feels like home no matter where you are. The fragrance opens with sugared petals, accented by juicy mandarin and red berries. The heart of the fragrance unfolds with soft spices, rich cocoa, and creamy vanilla. The scent is anchored by base notes of warm musks, tonka bean, and sleek woods. The bottle is inspired by Billie’s favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck, and collarbone, and is gilded in beautiful amber-bronze.

Eilish is vegan, cruelty-free, and made with clean ingredients.

Launching in Canada on May 11 on BillieEilishFragrances.ca, and as of June 8 at Shoppers Drug Mart, London Drugs, Hudson’s Bay, Jean Coutu, Pharmaprix and Brunet.

About BILLIE EILISH:

With the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever’ debuting at #1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and in 19 countries across the globe, the 20-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. Since the release of her debut single “ocean eyes” in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019, and was the most streamed album of that year. Both album’s were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced and recorded entirely by BillieEilish and brother FINNEAS. Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, ‘No Time To Die,’ which won an Academy Award for Best Song this year. Billie Eilish is currently on her sold-out arena world tour.

About Prestilux:

With 50 years of experience, Prestilux is one of the most recognized beauty brand distributors on the Canadian market. Offering a full range of integrated services, the company uses a boutique approach to deliver tailor-made support that meets the needs of the skincare, fragrance, and makeup brands it represents. Prestilux is involved in all beauty distribution networks including drugstores, department stores and specialty boutiques. The company also manages a vast ecosystem of branded e-shops and marketplaces, which sell and ship directly to consumers nationwide.

Contact:

Julie Tremblay

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9712ef37-c273-4d59-9b4b-95b54fd75c10

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c451b57-dac2-4aa5-8401-2ff758019328



