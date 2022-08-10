Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: Versatile and Powerful, the Samsung Z Series Changes the Way We Interact with Smartphones

Samsung pushes the boundaries of smartphone versatility with its fourth-generation foldables,

providing enhanced productivity, customization capabilities, and FlexCam experiences

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the next generation of groundbreaking foldable smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Both devices feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. Now in its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z Series continues to break conventions to deliver new and immersive experiences that enhance everyday life.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

A testament to Samsung’s dedication to superb craftsmanship, every component in the latest Galaxy Z Series has been designed to deliver optimized experiences that fit the needs of a user. The Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of past Galaxy Z Flip devices with upgraded camera features, a larger battery1, and expanded customization opportunities, all while maintaining an ultra-compact design. Delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to-date, the Galaxy Z Fold4 opens new possibilities by offering shape-shifting design, immersive2 displays and PC-like multitasking3 features supported by advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Galaxy Z Flip4, the Ultimate Self-expression Tool, Inside and Out

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is the ultimate tool for self-expression. Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences to users. Shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Galaxy Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam4. Content can even be enjoyed on users’ favourite apps5 – thanks to the Samsung-Meta partnership, FlexCam6 is optimized for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Do more with Galaxy Z Flip4 by taking high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen7 by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot. Start high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switch to Flex8mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video – ideal for content creators and vloggers. Users are now able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see a preview in actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. Plus, with an upgraded camera equipped with a 65 percent brighter sensor9 powered by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisp and stable – day or night. The Galaxy Z Flip4 can also capture, watch, and connect longer thanks to an expanded 3,700mAh battery (typical)10 that, when paired with Super-Fast charging, can boost battery up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes11.

With a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frame, the 2022 Galaxy Z Flip4 design is our most refined smartphone yet. Crafted to go truly hands-free, users can do more without ever opening their phone. Make calls, reply to texts, all from the Cover Screen12. The Galaxy Z Flip4 can also be customized inside and out with Galaxy Themes on both the Cover and Main Screen to complement each users unique style. Users can create their own Cover Screen13 with new clock designs and backgrounds in various formats such as images, GIFs and even video14.

Galaxy Z Fold4, a Multi-tasking Powerhouse

The Galaxy Z Fold4 reflects the latest in Samsung Galaxy innovation delivering our most powerful smartphone yet. Galaxy Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode15. Furthermore, it is the first Samsung device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

Multitasking16 on Galaxy Z Fold4 is now super easy so users can get more done on the go. The new Taskbar17 provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favourite and recent apps. Multitasking18 is also more intuitive thanks to new swipe gestures19. Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask20.

Partnerships with Google and Microsoft further elevate multitasking experiences on Galaxy Z Fold4. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail, now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content. The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen functionality21, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case22.

Galaxy Z Fold4 takes stunning photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom23 lens. A variety of camera modes, including the larger zoom activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie are custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility. And with the larger pixel size, a 23 percent brighter sensor24, and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night.

Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch Main Screen25 with a brighter display, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate26, and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) thanks to a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Popular social media apps, such as Netflix and Facebook, are optimized for the large-screen experience to make content more enjoyable, and users can even watch streaming entertainment service apps hands-free with Flex mode27. For non-optimized apps, users can control the device without disrupting content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad28, offering accuracy while pausing, rewinding, and playing videos, or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode29.

Games are snappier too thanks to the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G30. With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight, and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen31.

Folding Screen Technology That Stands the Test of Time

Samsung continues its barrier-defying innovation journey to deliver the level of durability32 consumers expect, both in and out. With our Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are our toughest foldables yet. Durability of the Main Screen panel is also enhanced, thanks to the optimized layer structure. In addition, both the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are equipped with IPX833 water resistance, so users can worry less if they get caught in the rain.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Premium Design with the Ultimate Listening Experience

Joining the Galaxy Z Series are Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro – Samsung’s new top-of-the-line earbuds that provide immersive wireless audio experiences. With a new, compact design and seamless connectivity, Galaxy Buds2 Pro are designed to elevate everyday life. Appreciate every musical interlude with superb Hi-Fi 24bit Audio34, high-dynamic range and crystal-clear resolution that helps you feel connected to what you’re listening to. Users can also take calls or listen to their favourite content on-the-go with powerful ANC35 that eliminates outside noise and distractions. The new compact, ergonomic design is also 15 percent smaller36 and designed with a secure fit engineered to prevent rotation which makes it ideal for fitness activities.

The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro allow users to escape into their own world and simultaneously stay connected to their life. Whether quickly transitioning from a lunchtime walk outside to join a meeting on your PC or gaming on your tablet and need to answer a phone call, Galaxy Buds2 Pro features Auto Switch37 to seamlessly connect to your Galaxy device with a touch of a finger. Samsung seamless codec enables quality music transfer without a pause and the new coaxial 2-way speaker makes those sounds richer.

Galaxy for the Planet

Since the launch of the Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung has incorporated recycled materials not just in our packaging, but also in the hardware of our new products. These are the first steps in our Galaxy for the Planet initiative, which includes our continued incorporation of recycled plastics and the creation of new materials in partnership with leading sustainability partners. As we continue to pursue innovations in sustainable manufacturing, we are proud to announce that more than 90% of the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro is made with recycled materials38. The new Galaxy Z Series also incorporates ocean-bound plastics into key components and 100 percent recycled paper for its packaging. We also reduced volume of the packaging up to 58%39 compared to the first-generation Galaxy foldables. This equates to a saving of approximately 10,000 tons of carbon emissions based on transportation from Korea to Europe this year40.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro are available for pre-order starting August 10, 2022 and for purchase starting August 26, 2022 at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and various retail/carrier partners across Canada.

Galaxy Z Fold4: The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Standing Cover with Pen 41 case are offered in refined colours that include Graygreen, Moon Beige and Phantom Black 42 . The 256GB model is available for $2,269.99 (MSRP). The 512GB model is available for $2,429.99 (MSRP). For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold4/

Galaxy Z Flip4 complements users' styles with premium designs in legacy colours: Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colours: Pink Gold and Blue. The 128GB model is available for $1,259.99 (MSRP). The 256GB model is available for $1,329.99 (MSRP), and the 512GB is available for $1,499.99 (MSRP). For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip4/ The expanded Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition – available in 256GB for $1399.99 (MSRP) – offers glass colours and frame options that provide 75 combinations to choose from, allowing customers to completely control the look of their device. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/mobile/galaxy-bespoke/galaxy-z-flip4/

Galaxy Z Flip4 complements users’ styles with premium designs in legacy colours: Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colours: Pink Gold and Blue. The 128GB model is available for $1,259.99 (MSRP). The 256GB model is available for $1,329.99 (MSRP), and the 512GB is available for $1,499.99 (MSRP). For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip4/

Galaxy Buds2: Available for $289.99 (MSRP), the Galaxy Buds2 Pro are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds from the Buds Pro series yet 44 and come in three all-new soft and neutral hues – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple for a distinctive look. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/galaxy-buds2-pro

Promotional Offers

Twice the Storage. Same Price.

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they pre-order between August 10 to August 25, 2022 (upon completion of purchase) or purchase from August 26 to September 8, 2022 that equates to $160 savings on the Galaxy Z Fold4 512 GB or Galaxy Z Flip4 512 GB, and $80 savings on the Galaxy Z Flip4 256 GB. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/flagship-memory-upgrade/

Trade-In Offer

Canadians can also get up to $86145 when trading in their old smartphone and pre-order (and complete) their purchase of an eligible Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 device between August 10, 2022 and August 25, 2022, or when purchasing an eligible Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 device between August 26, 2022 and October 3, 2022. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/flagship-trade-in/

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.46

Canadians who pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone between August 10 and August 25, 2022 and complete their purchase by September 8, 2022 will receive either a Bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at no additional charge or Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 device comes with dedicated customer care services designed speciﬁcally to deliver our best customer service experience to our valued customers. Specially trained experts are available 24/7 via live chat or by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD to provide you with personalized and exclusive support for your device. Visit www.samsung.com/ca/support for more information.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” in Léger’s Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Device Specifications

Galaxy Z Flip4 Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4’s Main Screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.6″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display*

260 x 512 *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4’s Cover Screen size is 1.9″ in the full rectangle and 1.8″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip4 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 187g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera

F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚ AP 4㎚ Octa-Core Processor Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage *Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 3,700 mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3595mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Super Fast Charging*: Up to 0% to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W adapter** or higher

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0***

Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC.

**25W Power Adapter sold separately. Super Fast Charging available when using 25W or higher adapter. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.

****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 12

One UI 4.1.1 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth® v5.2 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and one eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.

**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colours Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

[Bespoke Edition] Front/Back (Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red), Frame (Silver/Black/Gold) *Availability may vary by market.

Galaxy Z Fold4 Display Main Screen 7.6-inch QXGA+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold4’s Main Screen size is 7.6″ in the full rectangle and 7.4″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen 6.2-inch HD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

(2316 x 904, 23.1:9) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold4’s Cover Screen size is 6.2″ in a full rectangle and 6.1″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8mm(Hinge) ~ 14.2mm(Sagging) Unfolded 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm Weight 263g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Under display camera 4MP Under Display Camera

F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera

PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚ *30X Space Zoom includes 3x Optical Zoom and 30x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 3x may cause some image deterioration AP 4㎚ Octa-Core Processor Memory 12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage

12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage *Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery* *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4275mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Super Fast Charging*: Up to 0% to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W adapter ** or higher

Fast wireless charging 2.0***

Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC.

**25W Power Adapter sold separately. Super Fast Charging available when using 25W or higher adapter. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.

****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 12L

One UI 4.1.1 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E*** 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth® v5.2 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

**Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card Up to two Nano SIM* and one eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.

**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colours Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Burgundy * Availability may vary by market.

Galaxy Buds2 Product Specifications Colour Graphite, White, Bora Purple

*Available colours may vary by market, carrier or retailer. Dimensions & Weight Earbud: 19.9 x 21.6 x 18.7 mm, 5.5g

Charging Case: 50.1 x 50.2 x 27.7 mm, 43.4g Speaker Custom Coaxial 2-way (Tweeter + Woofer) Speaker Sound Quality 24bit Hi-Fi*

360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel**

*24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application

**Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later ANC & Ambient Sound ANC*+High SNR Microphone (2 outer + 1 inner)**

Ambient Sound

Voice Detect***

**With 3 high SNR (Signal to Noise Ratio) microphones, Galaxy Buds2 Pro can eliminate small noises by capturing lower level sounds.

***Galaxy Buds2 Pro can distinguish between noise and human voices. When you speak, it switches temporarily to Ambient mode and reduces media volume so that you can hear conversations without taking out your earbuds. Battery Capacity Earbuds: 61mAh (typical)

Charging Case: 515mAh (typical) **

The typical capacity has been tested under third party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 58mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Play Time Up to 5 hours / Total up to 18 hours (ANC on)

Up to 8 hours / Total up to 29 hours (ANC off)

*Earbuds provide up to 5hrs play time with ANC on (up to 8 hrs with ANC off), while the case provides up to 18 hours of battery life (up to 29 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time internally tested by Samsung using default settings** including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors

** Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, simply with the power turned on. Talk Time Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 14h (ANC on)

Up to 4.0 hours / Total up to 15h (ANC off)

*Earbuds provide up to 3.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 4 hrs with ANC off), while the case provides up to 14 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time internally tested by Samsung using default settings** including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors.

** Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, simply with the power turned on. Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.3, Auto Switching

Codec: Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (Samsung Proprietary)

AAC, SBC Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) Compatibility Android 8.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

*Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device. Water Resistance IPX7

*IPX7 is based on laboratory test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Charging case is not water resistant. If the earbuds are damaged, they are not guaranteed to be water resistant. If the earbuds or your hands are wet, they must be dried thoroughly prior to handling or placing into the charging case.

