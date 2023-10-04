Introducing the World’s First and Only Quad-Fuel Smokeless Fire Pit with Gas Conversion for Safe Fire on Wood Decks and during Fire Bans

COCHRANE, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovation meets safety in the world of outdoor fire pits with the unveiling of a ground-breaking product: the Coulee Colorado Smokeless Fire Pit with Quad-Fuel Options. This remarkable creation not only provides the warmth and ambiance of a traditional fire pit but also offers unprecedented versatility and safety features that cater to homeowners, outdoor enthusiasts, and those facing fire bans.

Dexter Hamilton, Coulee Outdoor Founder explains, “The Smokeless Fire Pit Gas Conversion (patent pending) is a direct response to customers asking for products that are safe on their wood decks and safe during fire bans (considering the uptick of forest fires across the globe). While some of the leading competitors suggest burning solid fuel (firewood) on wood decks, we know that is simply not safe – there is no refuting it. When you look at local laws, most will explicitly state that you cannot burn a fire within 9 feet of a combustible surface (including on a combustible surface). Fire safety is first and foremost for Coulee and we do not want to put families, their homes or their communities in danger.”

Key Features of the Coulee Colorado Quad-Fuel Smokeless Fire Pit:

Quad-Fuel Options: The Colorado Smokeless Fire Pit offers four fuel options: traditional firewood, wood pellets, charcoal, and propane. Users can easily switch between fuels to suit their preferences, making it perfect for various outdoor gatherings and cooking styles. Smokeless Technology with the Easiest and Cleanest Ash Removal: The advanced smokeless technology and ash removal system boasts a cleaner burn, removing ash and debris from the burn chamber as bonfire burns, ensuring no interference with the smokeless technology and the cleanest removal of ash afterwards – simply slide out the ash catch, and effortlessly dispose of the ashes in one swift motion. Gas Conversion for Safe Use on Wood Decks and During Fire Bans: One of the standout features of this innovative fire pit is its ability to convert to propane, ensuring safe use even during fire bans or on wood decks. This transformation allows homeowners and campers to enjoy the cozy ambiance of a fire without worrying about sparks, embers, or airborne ashes. All-in-One Outdoor Product: The Coulee Colorado and Gas Conversion combines the utility of a smokeless fire pit, barbeque, fire table, camp stove and portable propane fire pit into one, making it the most functional and versatile outdoor product on the market. Unmatched Accessories: The only smokeless fire pit on the market with a series of accessories that all stack together for seamless use and storability.

“The Coulee Colorado Smokeless Fire Pit with Quad-Fuel Options is a game-changer in the outdoor heating industry,” says Hamilton, “We’ve designed it with versatility, safety, and sustainability in mind, making it a must-have addition to any outdoor space. The Coulee Colorado truly is the Future of Fire, offering the most advanced and versatile option in the world, while keeping your home, family and the planet protected.”

The Coulee Colorado Smokeless Fire Pit with Quad Fuel Options is now available for reservation on Indiegogo. For more information, product specifications, and pricing details, please visit www.couleeoutdoor.com.

About Coulee Outdoor:

Coulee Outdoor is a leading innovator in outdoor products, committed to enhancing the outdoor experience and “living a life of fresh air and meaningful connection”. With a passion for safety and sustainability, they design and manufacture cutting-edge products that cater to the needs of homeowners, outdoor enthusiasts, and nature lovers around the world.

