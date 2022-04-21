Introduction of 368 area code in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting April 23, 2022, an additional area code will be introduced in Alberta currently served by area codes 403, 587, 780 and 825. The introduction of the new 368 area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future.

“The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on April 23. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code,” said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

Important information

Existing numbers keep the same area code

Local calling areas remain the same

All local calls will require 10 digits (area code + local number)

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will still be dialed using only three digits

Business customers using communications systems that restrict long distance calling will need to add 368 as a local area code.

Canada’s major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.

