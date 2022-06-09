INVENTURE$ 2022 – Wraps another successful event

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INVENTURE$ 2022 (Inventures) wraps up its third in-person innovation event. With over two thousand people in attendance over three days and as many as 11 thousand watching online, delegates heard from over 300 speakers in 200 sessions. The conference ran from June 1 – 3, covering seven streams, including:

Future-casting work Taming urban jungles Game-changing health Mission critical moonshots Cultivating ag tech Navigation to net-zero Redefining capitalism

Media Announcements that happened during Inventures:

Pitch Competitions:

An international startup pitch competition took place during Inventures. Thirty companies pitched their best ideas and innovations to an expert panel hoping to take home one of the $10,000 prizes, free registration to Inventures 2023, and exposure to attendees and potential investors who are looking for the newest ideas and innovation. A team of judges made up of respected venture capitalists, selected the winners. The winners in this year’s startup pitch competition are:

The Tenet I2C competition is a $100,000 business pitch competition to assist companies working in the area of medical discovery and innovation, transition towards commercialization. The awardees in the 2022 Tenet I2C competition are:

AgGene $100,000 prize Fluidome $10,000 – Alberta Innovates: Data enabled health transformation prize Nimble Science $10,000 – Alberta Innovates: Digital Health prize Zymedyne Therapeutics $10,000 – Alberta Innovates: Engineering Solutions for Human and Animal Health prize

THRIVE SVG Ventures held their demo day and awarded $500 thousand in follow-on investment to two companies:

Verdi Sustainability award: $250,000 SpaceAg Innovation award: $250,000 Lupinta People’s Choice award

HerStory 2022, co-sponsored by The 51 and Alberta Innovates, announced the winners of their story-pitch competition:

A student pitch competition also took place during the conference with these three finalists participating in a Student Entrepreneur Showcase:

Elev Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Blue.o Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Agora Work Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

“Alberta Innovates is pleased to have successfully, and safely, held an in-person event this year. We know that when we meet collectively, we experience creative collisions. Contacts are established, deals are made, and we all leave Inventures having learned something new. We congratulate all the pitch competition winners. And, we can’t wait to see you at Inventures 2023.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angel investors, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Join us for INVENTURE$ 2023, May 31 – June 2, 2023 in Calgary Alberta.

Tickets are available for $249 at https://inventurescanada.com/



