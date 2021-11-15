Inventures Announces 2021 Startup Pitch Winners

CALGARY. Alberta, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Inventures announces the winners of the fourth annual Startup Pitch Competition. With the cancellation of this year’s live Inventures conference, due to COVID-19, the pitch event was held virtually.

Thirty-three finalists across seven categories presented their innovations to a panel of expert judges. The field was narrowed from a record 275 entries and the list of finalists included startups from the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, India, Austria, Romania and Poland.

Winners from seven categories are:

Each winner will receive a $10,000 prize, as well as expert feedback and exposure to potential investors who are looking for the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

“Entrepreneurs like those who were successful in our Startup Pitch Competition are showing us what the future can look like. Their keen sense of innovation and business acumen are critical to shaping tomorrow’s economy. We’re looking forward to returning to the live pitch format at Inventures 2022 next June in Calgary, with even more inspiring ideas.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angel investors, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets. Inventures Unbound offers free access for innovators, startups, investors and industry to share, inspire and interconnect through live stream events and on-demand content. Join us for Inventures, in Calgary, June 1-3, 2022.

Visit the complete list of Inventures 2021 Startup Pitch finalists.

Watch the pitch presentations on Inventures Unbound, (sign-up may be required)

