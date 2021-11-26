Inventus Mining: Funding and Project Update

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that subsequent to the third quarter ended September 30th, 2021 (filed today on SEDAR), the Company has received cash proceeds of $372,000 from the exercise of warrants (at $0.17 per share) and sales of marketable securities.

Sudbury 2.0 Project

Next week, a 5,000-metre exploration drilling program is scheduled to begin at the Rathbun property and continue at the Cobalt Hill property in January 2022.

Pardo Project

Stockpiling of the previously announced 6,000-tonne bulk sample from the 007 Zone has started. The mineralized material is being prepared for shipment to the Redstone Mill in Timmins for processing.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 135 million common shares outstanding.

