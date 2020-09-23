Invest Alberta Corporation Appoints Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After a competitive recruitment process, the Invest Alberta Corporation’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce Dr. David Knight Legg as the Corporation’s first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, David will lead an aggressive global campaign to attract high-value and high-impact investments to Alberta.

“We are fortunate to have someone of David Knight Legg’s calibre leading the Invest Alberta Corporation. I am confident his successes working in some of the most competitive investment markets around the world, along with his bold ideas for Alberta’s future, will help turn our province into a destination for global capital and talent.”

Scott Hutcheson, Invest Alberta Corporation’s Board ChairDavid’s career spans more than 20 years in foreign investment and international trade, which included doing business in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Prior to joining the Invest Alberta Corporation, his role was Principal Advisor to the Premier of Alberta where his focus was on capital markets, investment, tax, sector diversification, Indigenous equity participation, and environmental, social and governance matters.“It was important for us to appoint the right person to the position, and that meant an open and competitive process. David’s international perspective, his significant investment experience, and his thorough understanding of Alberta, make him the right candidate for the job.”

Hon. Anne McLellan, Invest Alberta Corporation’s Board Vice-ChairIn the search for CEO, the Invest Alberta Corporation’s Board of Directors was looking for a leader with the vision, energy, and experience needed to bring more investment into Alberta’s economy. The Board of Directors hired an independent executive search firm to provide support and advice throughout the hiring process.David Knight Legg’s Biography:David has executive experience with various boards and commissions through his work at McKinsey, a global management consulting firm; Gerson Lehrman Group, a capital markets advisory and research firm; and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.He has held several non-profit and advisory board positions ranging from the Young Presidents Organization Pan-Asia chapter to the Sovereign Art Foundation.David did his undergraduate work at the University of Lethbridge and holds a Master’s of Public Administration from Queens University, a Master’s in Law from Oxford University, and a PhD from Yale University where he held several teaching fellowships.

About the Invest Alberta Corporation:The Government of Alberta established the Invest Alberta Corporation in July 2020 to promote Alberta as an international investment destination, generate leads, cultivate investor and partner relationships, and provide tailored services to investors.The Corporation will help create more investor confidence, attract global money into Alberta’s primary sectors (energy, agriculture, and tourism), and pursue investment opportunities in high-growth industries like technology, aviation and aerospace, and financial services.The Alberta International Office network, with offices located in key markets around the world, reports into the Corporation.For more information, visit: https://investalberta.ca/Media inquiries

