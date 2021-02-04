Investment in new technologies aims to reduce pipeline emissions

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Government of Alberta has announced nearly $2 million in funding to help accelerate the adoption of new technologies—electrification, artificial intelligence, machine learning—that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the pipeline transportation of Alberta’s natural gas.

Funds will be provided to Gazoduq Inc. through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). The $4 million project will evaluate the feasibility of using electrification, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to decarbonize natural gas pipelines from Alberta to Quebec. This investment supports the Government of Alberta’s Natural Gas Vision and Strategy by helping to improve competitiveness and create economic opportunities for the natural gas sector.“This project is another great example of the innovation in Alberta’s natural gas sector. As North American leaders in game-changing environmentally-focused technologies including carbon capture and storage, Alberta companies already play a leading role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. New technologies like the ones being introduced by Gazoduq are integral to ensuring Alberta’s energy industry remains world-class in the years to come.”

Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas, Government of Alberta“Growing access to global markets and seeking new ways to get the most value out of the province’s natural gas reserves are vital to Alberta’s economic recovery. That’s why Alberta’s government is pleased to be supporting Gazoduq’s vision to keep industry competitive while creating opportunities for Alberta’s natural gas sector through TIER. This project shows there is a strong market for Alberta’s natural gas, and that Alberta is quickly becoming a global leader on artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks, Government of Alberta

