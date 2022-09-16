InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses The Gummy Project’s Purchase Order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a Las Vegas Casino Resort

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gummy Project (CSE:GUMY) (FSE:0OS) (OTCQB:GUMYF) has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a Las Vegas casino resort. This new purchase order comes on the back of the September 13th announcement that the company became an approved vendor at Sobeys Inc, which provides premier distribution points in both Safeway and Thrifty Foods, two of British Columbia’s most well-known and established grocery retailers.

The 5-star luxury casino resort, with a total of 4,748 rooms, suites and villas, within its two towers, receives millions of visitors each year at its Las Vegas Strip location. The casino resort, part of one the world’s largest casino-hotel groups, was recently recognized as a Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award winner, for its sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences initiatives.

The Gummy Project, the only “better for you” candy company, sells low sugar, plant based gummy products, while raising money and awareness to support endangered keystone species. The company was built to support the planet’s most precious species and ecosystems, while educating future generations on the steps necessary to ensure a viable tomorrow. For every bag of the company’s initial gummy products sold, Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees, the company will make a donation to the appropriate carefully selected partner.

The shares are trading at $0.015. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.ShopGummies.com , contact Charlie Lamb, President and CEO, at 236-317-2812 or by email at [email protected] .

