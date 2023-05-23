InvestmentPitch Media Video Features Trend Innovations Holding and its Recent Significant Acquisitions in the AI Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trend Innovations Holding Inc (OTCQB:TREN) which creates, develops and acquires innovative software technologies providing complex solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence as well as providing a host of Information Technology consulting services, is featured in an InvestmentPitch Media video. In April, Trend Innovations officially became a player in the fast-growing AI industry closing two significant acquisitions, both in multi-billion-dollar markets.

According to Precedence Research, the global artificial intelligence market size was estimated at US$ 119.78 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit US$ 1,591.03 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Avant! AI™, a proprietary text-generation, deep learning self-training model, designed to provide businesses and consumers with a natural language interface to interact with their devices and systems. The technology utilizes machine learning and natural language processing to interpret and respond to user requests.

While it can function as a “chatbot” like Open AI such as ChatGPT, chatting and producing content is just the tip of the iceberg. The company could also position Avant as a business-to-business solution, offering the technology to companies in a range of industries, including entertainment, cybersecurity, healthcare, information technology, hospitality, finance, retail, and transportation.

The second acquisition, InstantFAME™, comes with a technology portfolio including certain source codes and pending patent applications which have applications in a variety of areas.

Natalija Tunevic, President and CEO of Trend, stated: “The InstantFAME application offers users the fun of creating digital artwork and then making it available for purchase by members on the application. The technology is available on both a mobile and web application, which allows for digital ratings and secured sales of digital works of art, including a plan to incorporate NFT’s. The system enables artists to post their digital works of art, earn followers, earn ‘likes,’ and ultimately sell their work. The platform assigns a monetary value to artwork likes, creating a new methodology to increase its value and making the artist famous!”

The company recently moved to strengthen its position in these growing sectors with the appointment of Kenneth Waggoner as CEO and Paul Averill as COO. Kenneth Waggoner, a well-known attorney and recognized leader in the biotechnology, telecommunications, and chemical petroleum industries, brings 45 years experience in management, business operations, and law. His career includes leadership and legal positions with several start-ups as well as working with Fortune 500 companies such as Chevron.

Kenneth Waggoner stated: “I’m excited about the future of this company and honored to be appointed as CEO to lead Trend into its next chapter. We believe we have one of the most sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies in the industry. Our goal is to position Avant! AI as a best-in-class technology and to generate revenue for our shareholders by garnering market share across the vast AI landscape, which spans just about every industry.”

Paul Averill’s career includes many executive leadership positions with numerous start-up companies in the healthcare technologies industry where he is credited with raising significant capital and growing companies into attractive acquisition targets. Previous positions include President and COO of Sentry Data Systems acquired by Craneware, and President and CEO of THINC where he turned a $9 million seed investment into a $180 million acquisition by WebMD. He is currently acting CEO of Wired4Tech and acting President and COO of SOS Technologies.

Paul Averill commented: “I am very fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Trend Innovations team. I look forward to helping the company grow and excel operationally with its unique and powerful AI solutions while always driving the highest levels of customer service and shareholder value.”

Trend’s original business is its “Thy News”, a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News, created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news, offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

The shares are trading at $1.39. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.TrendInnovationsHolding.com , contact Kenn Kerr, Consulting Manager, Corporate Communications, by email at [email protected] .

