Iovate Health Sciences Announces Launch Of Purely Inspired Superfoods Product Line At Walmart And On Walmart.Com

New York, New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company, is excited to announce the launch of its Purely Inspired Superfoods product line, sold exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

Purely Inspired, a premium brand that focuses on making high-quality, nutritious products made accessible to all, will offer Superfood Greens, Healthy Beets+ Superfood Powder, Superfood Reds, and Healthy Beets Superfood Capsules as part of its new superfood product line. The Purely Inspired Superfoods lineup was designed for consumers who are very busy but are doing their best to work toward a healthy lifestyle. Purely Inspired Superfoods deliver delicious, nutritious superfoods plus immune support with the addition of vitamin C and zinc in super convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. Walmart will exclusively carry the full Purely Inspired Superfoods product line, including:

Superfood Greens with spirulina and chlorella, active probiotics, 0g of sugar, no artificial colors or flavors, 100%+ Daily Value (DV) of vitamin D, 280% DV of vitamin C and 110% DV of zinc. Emerging research suggests that Vitamin C and zinc can help support a normal functioning immune system.

Healthy Beets+ Superfood Powder with two scoops per day delivering 4g of beetroot juice, 600mg of red spinach extract (known to support nitric oxide production), and 200% DV of vitamin C and zinc. Emerging research suggests that Vitamin C and zinc can help support a normal functioning immune system.

Superfood Reds, a dairy and soy free product containing beetroot, elderberry, tart cherry amongst 19 fruits and vegetables, natural berry flavor, 100%+ DV of vitamin D, 280 % DV of vitamin C and 110% DV of zinc. Emerging research suggests that Vitamin C and zinc can help support a normal functioning immune system.

Healthy Beets Superfood Veggie Caps with an easy to take 500mg of non-GMO beetroot juice per serving, and 100% DV of vitamin C and zinc to help maintain a normal functioning immune system.

The easy-to-read labels on each bottle convey important information about the products and add transparency to the Purely Inspired brand’s ingredients, enabling consumers to choose the Purely Inspired Superfood products that best suit their lifestyle.

“At Purely Inspired our goal is to make a healthy lifestyle routine accessible to everybody so we set out to make a line of premium superfoods that are equal parts nutritious, delicious, easy to use and affordable to use every day. Plus, every product features a boost of daily immune support for added peace of mind.” said Suleen Mak, Vice President, Brand & Strategy at Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc., the parent company of the Purely Inspired brand.

Built on the commitment to make accessible nutrition for all through affordability, Purely Inspired designs its products to fit all of life’s moments. Purely Inspired products undergo multiple rounds of large-scale sensory analysis to ensure that the best tasting formula comes to life, and each is formulated by in-house scientific experts. The Purely Inspired line of nutritional products contains choices that are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners, in addition to being non-GMO, gluten free, and soy free. For more information on Purely Inspired Superfoods products, visit purelyinspired.com/superfoods, or follow Purely Inspired on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for product information, news, updates, special promotions and more.

About Purely Inspired®

At Purely Inspired®, we know it’s the first steps, the simple wins and the guilty pleasures that bring the most joy. That’s why we design our products to fit all of life’s moments. With pure, delicious ingredients and an affordable price tag, you can reward yourself for a job well done. So, do what makes you feel good, with nutrition you can trust by your side.

From our Organic Plant-based options to our Non-GMO Collagen Program to our Organic Superfoods program, we are proud to be leaders in accessible nutrition, designed to support you on your well-being journey, whether you are well on your way or just beginning. Every Purely Inspired product is made with clean and pure high-quality ingredients and offered in a variety of convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. Celebrate your commitment to well-being for yourself, your family and your community by incorporating Purely Inspired products into your routine. Here’s to well-being for all!

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company that delivers high-quality, innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and with offices in New York, New York, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

