IPL Plastics Inc. Announcement Re Media Transaction Speculation

MONTREAL, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IPL Plastics Inc. (“IPLP” or the “Company”) (TSX: IPLP) today stated that it is aware of media speculation regarding potential transactions that could involve the Company. The Company’s policy is to refrain from commenting on market speculation. Furthermore, there is no additional material market update at this time as our recently issued Q1 2020 results, which were released and filed on May 13, 2020, included all relevant and necessary disclosures at this time.

About IPLPIPLP is a leading sustainable packaging solutions provider primarily in the food, consumer, agricultural, logistics and environmental end-markets operating in Canada, the U.S, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, China and Mexico. IPLP employs approximately 2,000 people and has corporate offices in Montreal and Dublin. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.iplglobal.com .Investor EnquiriesContactPaul Meade, Head of Investor Relations, +353 87 0655368

CBJ Newsmakers