Irving Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Investor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered equity private placement with Sumitomo Corporation announced on June 26, 2020. Gross proceeds of US$2,500,000 (approximately C$3,517,000) were raised by the issuance of 1,279,093 common shares of the Company.

The common shares issued under this private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period and may not be traded in Canada until October 30, 2020 except in accordance with applicable securities laws.About Irving Resources Inc.: Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com .Akiko Levinson,

President & DirectorFor further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.



