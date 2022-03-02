Irving Woodlands, LLC. & Irving Forest Products, Inc. Donate $50,000 to Northern Maine Community in Celebration of 30 Years of Can-Am Sled Dog Races

FORT KENT, Maine, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irving Woodlands, LLC., will return as title sponsor for the March 5 Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog 250-mile race in Fort Kent, Maine.

The company has sponsored the event’s 250-mile race and awarded the top 12 finishers since 2005. Between the three races, 30-mile, 100-mile, and 250-mile, there will be 30 musher and dog teams running from Fort Kent through Allagash, Portage and various other towns in Northern Maine.

“Aroostook County is home to so many of our employees and their families,” says Jim Irving, Co-CEO of Irving Woodlands LLC and Irving Forest Products, Inc. “We’ve been part of Northern Maine for over 70 years and we look forward to the Can-Am Crown and community spirit every year.”

In celebration of the 30th Annual Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Races, and for all the northern Maine community has done to host the activity for three decades, Irving Woodlands, LLC is donating an additional $50,000USD to Aroostook County Action Program ($25,000), Fish River Rural Health Food Pantry ($10,000), and Ashland Food Pantry ($15,000) on behalf of the hundreds of volunteers who commit themselves to hosting the popular event year after year.

“This is a great opportunity to reconnect with our neighbors and help community volunteers make this world-class event possible,” says Doug Cyr, Human Resources Manager, Irving Woodlands, LLC. “We were happy to work with the great folks at these three organizations last spring and wanted to connect with them again to see how we might help their operations and the community they serve.”

For Irving (R-L) Douglas Cyr – Human Resource Manager

Andrew King – Purchase Stumpage Manager

Kevin Michaud – Business Analyst

Peter Tabor – Regional Manager

ACAP Back row left to right: Alyssa Levesque, Sherry Locke, Jason Parent

Front row left to right-Wanda Osgood, Jamie Chandler and Trudy Gorneault

JDI – Peter Gagne (Operations Supervisor)

JDI – Cheryl Thibeault (Office Administrator)

JDI – Peter Tabor (Regional Manager)

FRRH – CEO Heather Pelletier

JDI – Mike Michaud (Operations Supervisor)

JDI employees (L-R) Ashley Ballanger – Continuous Improvement Specialist

Josh Philbrook – Mill Manager

Peter Tabor – Regional Manager

Matthew Stedman – Planning Forester

ABOUT ACAP

Aroostook County Action Program, Inc. (ACAP), is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1972. ACAP provides guidance to the community in responding to emerging human needs in the areas of Prevention and Wellness, Early Care and Education, Energy and Housing, and Workforce Development.

ABOUT FRRH

Fish River Rural Health (FRRH) provides access to comprehensive primary and preventive care of the highest quality to the underserved population and improves the health care status of the residents of the Upper St. John Valley.

ABOUT AEFB

Since 1972, Ashland Emergency Food Bank (AEFB) has provided food to residents of Ashland, Maine and surrounding rural communities. Each month, over 600 families representing approximately 1,700 individuals are assisted by AEFB.

