ISA Cybersecurity named a “Major Player” in IDC MarketScape for Canadian Security Services for a second time in a row

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ISA Cybersecurity is proud to announce that they have once again been named a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Security Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.1 ISA Cybersecurity was also named a “Major Player” in the previous IDC MarketScape report in 2019.2

The IDC MarketScape report presents a vendor assessment of security services in Canada using the IDC MarketScape model, which rates cybersecurity service providers on six key metrics:

Functionality/offering strategy

Delivery

R&D pace/productivity

Growth

Business strategy

Go-to-market strategy

“As we celebrate our 30th year in operation, this recognition from the IDC MarketScape is a validation of all the hard work and dedication from our staff and partner network. The security landscape is constantly changing: our services keep our customers a step ahead of the latest threats,” said Kevin Dawson, President & CEO of ISA Cybersecurity.

“We are proud to be positioned in the IDC MarketScape report,” added Enza Alexander, Executive Vice-President. “Our singular focus is on cybersecurity. We have strategic partnerships with world-class software and service providers, complemented by a dedicated team of certified cybersecurity professionals and an extensive network of consulting resources. We have a proven track record of assisting customers in virtually any domain of cybersecurity.”

About ISA Cybersecurity

ISA Cybersecurity is Canada’s leading cybersecurity-focused company, with over three decades of experience providing customers with advisory and technical services on complex and evolving issues related to cybersecurity. Their vision is to help create a world in which everyone is safe from cyber threats. ISA Cybersecurity has offices in Toronto, Ottawa, and Calgary, and a world-class, 24/7/365, SOC 2 Type 2 security operations centre. ISA Cybersecurity delivers cybersecurity services and people you can trust. Learn more at www.isacybersecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Ringuette

Director, Marketing & Communications

lindsay.ringuette@e-isa.com

(647) 571-9026

About IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

1 Doc #CA48060922, March 2022, https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=CA48060922

2 Doc #CA44419519, August 2019, https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=CA44419519



CBJ Newsmakers