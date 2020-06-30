ISC Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 30, 2020 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

A total of 12,496,393 Class A Limited Voting Shares were represented at the Meeting, being 71.41 per cent of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class A Limited Voting Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters, including the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor for the ensuing year, the election of its Board of Directors and amendments to the Company’s stock option plan.Director VotingThe following three members of the Board were appointed by the Lieutenant Governor In Council of the Province of Saskatchewan in lieu of Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (CIC) voting its shares on any resolution to elect directors, as provided for in The Information Services Corporation Act: Joel Teal, Tom Christiansen and Doug Emsley. Detailed results of the vote for the election of the remaining seven directors are provided in the table below:Auditor AppointmentDetailed results of the vote to appoint Deloitte LLC as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration are provided in the table below:Approval of Unallocated Options Under, and Amended and Restated Stock Option PlanDetailed results of the vote for the approval of unallocated options under, and amendments to, the Company’s stock option plan are provided in the table below:The Company has filed a report of the results of matters voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.Investor ContactJonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Information Services Corporation

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca



CBJ Newsmakers