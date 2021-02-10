ISC® Named to the List of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2021

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been named to the list of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2021. This is the 13th consecutive year that ISC has been recognized in the provincial competition.

Saskatchewan’s Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Saskatchewan employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout Saskatchewan were evaluated by the editors at Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.The editors’ reasons for selecting ISC are posted at eluta.ca. These include:ISC supports employee growth and professional development through a variety of in-house training initiatives, online training, and leadership development.ISC offers employees the opportunity to further their education with tuition subsides for external courses.ISC helps employees plan and save for the future with retirement planning assistance and a defined contribution pension plan.ISC supports non-profit organizations, community initiatives and cultural programs across the province and encourages employees to get involved with 1 paid volunteer day and matching charitable donations (up to $1,000).For information about working at ISC, including benefits and career opportunities, please visit isc.ca/careers.About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC® is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC® is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC® trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.Media Contact

Amanda Symynuk

Communications Associate

306-529-6630

amanda.symynuk@isc.ca



