iSIGN Media Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile advertising solutions that serves brands, commercial locations, retailers and service providers throughout North America, today announced it has entered into a shares for debt arrangement with its Directors and others (“Parties”), in which the Company has agreed to issue 11,674,465 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share in settlement of debts totaling $700,468.