iSIGN MEDIA IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE OMNI VEIL NETWORK BETA METRICS IN LAS VEGAS CONFIRMED AS SUCCESSFUL BY HI-TEK MEDIA

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, today expanded on the release issued by Omni Veil Inc. (“Omni Veil”) on March 17, 2020.

As stated by Omni Veil in their release, they have successfully completed a proof of concept campaign in the greater Las Vegas area involving several local area businesses. The response and reach from this campaign demonstrate the effectiveness and cost efficiency advantages of the Network for existing and potential national brand clients, leading them to begin expansion into other major markets. Information on the Network and Omni Veil can be viewed at www.theomniveil.com . The actual results from the proof of concept campaign can be found in the Omni Veil Pitch Deck page 11, found on the Omni Veil page.The Omni Veil digital network (“Network”) is powered entirely by iSIGN’s patented technology and utilizes iSIGN proprietary Smart Antenna hardware and POD units for the delivery of both commercial and security/safety messages to android and iPhone mobile phones and other mobile devices. The Network currently has units delivering messaging from mobile emergency vehicles that operate in the greater Las Vegas area and throughout Nevada, as well as from brick and mortar locations in Las Vegas, to android and iPhone smart phones as well as other mobile devices via Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi.The Network is a unique world first advertising and safety network that allows for messages to be delivered to mobile devices across major highways and streets as well as within cities and towns when entering the delivery range of the installed hardware units. Additionally, it is an ‘everywhere’ Network, as messages can be delivered to individuals regardless of where they are located globally when they download the Omni Veil notifier app from Google or Apple stores. This app requires a single download for individuals to receive all communications and messaging from all Network locations, regardless of where the individual is in the world.The ability of the Network to be used for the delivery of security alert messaging (“SAM”) adds opportunities that are not normally included in commercial advertising mediums. All manner of Security messages and alerts can be delivered, from traffic and weather alerts to specific location security alert messages to updates on medical situations such as Coronavirus (COVID19). Omni Veil has created a 24/7 interactive mobile machine that is the next generation of marketing and messaging. Truly, the Omni Veil Network as powered by iSIGN’s patented technology, is rewriting the rules of communication and advertising, reaching people on the one screen that is constantly with them and regularly being looked at – mobile phones.About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com About Omni Veil Inc.

The Omni Veil is a 24/7 Digital Network based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Network sends out instant traffic notifications, safety messages and branded content for all mobile users. The revolution of the mobile machine’s Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi and Application technologies was developed to keep the public notified, consider first responders’ safety and modernize the way businesses advertise in real time. www.theomniveil.com Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with iSIGN Media’s business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect iSIGN Media’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. iSIGN Media assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.© 2020 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.Company contacts:Joe Kozar

Chief Executive Officer

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

info@isignmedia.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

CBJ Newsmakers