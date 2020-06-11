Isracann Endorses Israeli Cannabis Decriminalization Actions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low cost, high quality cannabis producer is pleased to advise upon and firmly support recent news reports signaling a move towards increased legalization of cannabis use for both medical and recreational users.

Last week, the Israeli Police Minister backed the easing of enforcement of existing laws, which was followed by a joint statement by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister outlining their intent to advance legislation “to resolve the issue of decriminalization and legalization” ostensibly referring to recreational cannabis use.



The statement further noted a determination to advance medical cannabis reforms in order to make it easier for patients to gain access to treatments and for growers to receive permits.The report indicated agreement on an outline for reform that includes; cannabis to be permitted only for those over the age of 21, excludes those in security-related occupations; prohibits driving under the influence of cannabis and went on to note sales will only be permitted through authorized outlets, and there will be restrictions on cannabis advertising. Many government and public figures are echoing support for responsible national reform initiatives.“We are incredibly pleased by the recent news and are highly supportive of the initial proposals moving towards medical and recreational reform,” said Darryl Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Isracann. “We look forward to building on this legislative framework as we continue to execute our strategic plans in the region.”ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS“Darryl Jones”Darryl Jones

