Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low cost, high quality cannabis producer/distributor is pleased to announce that the Company has determined to advance foreign importation of Cannabis into Israel in response to perceived opportunity.

The Israeli market for medical cannabis continues to grow at a rapid pace. Now with over 80,000 medical patients (IMCA data), the domestic growers are struggling to keep up with demand. This is good news for Isracann’s farm, which is coming online in the near term.Additionally, this gap in supply has created a robust cannabis importation market. It has been apparent for some time that Israel has had to rely on Cannabis importation to meet domestic needs. In fact, reports indicate that it is currently the world’s largest importer of Cannabis flower, having surpassed Germany. Recent reports also note Israel has subsequently increased importation quality assurance (QA) requirements. These stringent regulations have eliminated some candidate countries (e.g.: Uruguay) from import licensing. Isracann has observed the situation and noted an uptick in demand and acceptance of increasingly desirable Canadian flower.Recent talks with Isracann’s growing network of Israeli stakeholders, distributors and agents have resulted in the determination to leverage the Company’s Canadian roots as motivation to gain approvals to establish importation as part of the Company’s strategic plan. The addition of import sales will provide several positive advantages including an additional revenue stream, brand differentiation with strains not yet introduced to the Israeli market, and an ability to test internal processing facilities and trial distribution arrangements both domestically and through resales to European partners.To facilitate and expedite the process, Isracann has entered into an agreement with United Greeneries Ltd. the cultivation subsidiary of Costa Canna Group to export Canadian cannabis on an exclusive basis into Israel and with a non-exclusive agreement for entry into the European markets. Under this agreement, Isracann will enjoy an ability to source both United Greeneries grown, and Canadian 3rd party grown product, which effectively provides access to the entire Canadian marketplace.Company COO Matt Chatterton states, “Our long-term relations in Canada have just provided us an opportunity which provides us great leverage. We gain a fast track to revenues by supplying highly desirable Canadian flower products to our medical market in Israel, build significant brand awareness in doing so, and have the decided advantage of having a processing facility operationally prepared that not only meets all our domestic regulatory QA needs, but also meets the European EU-GACP and EU-GMP requirements.”“We are ready to begin this new aspect of our venture and this agreement with Costa Canna provides a great deal of experience and flexibility,” Chatterton notes. “We achieve immediate access to established specialty strains including ones that include ultra high THC, high CBD, balanced, and specialty craft-grown strains through a partner with the ability to supply flower, oils and prepackaged products. In addition, we are already partnered with a leading Israeli logistics team who has the knowledge and expertise when it comes to managing shipping and importation requirements. This is an exciting opportunity for us, and for our shareholders as we look forward to building added value and exciting momentum in the coming weeks and months ahead.”ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS“Darryl Jones”Darryl Jones

Chief Executive Officer and PresidentAbout Costa Canna Group

Established in 2018 the Costa Canna Group and its subsidiary United Greeneries Ltd. is engaged in Cannabis Cultivation, Processing, Marketing, and distribution of premium cannabis products. Within its genetic library, United Greeneries holds over 120 unique strains that provide differentiation in the market and a unique consumer experience. The company is also concentrated on partnership flow through distribution to reduce CAPEX, reduce OPEX and improve profitability with a focus on West Coast Indoor, Micro and Outdoor cultivated products. The company has current distribution contracts with 7 provinces in the domestic market and is also engaged in International distribution. For more information visit: www.unitedgreeneries.ca.About Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF)

Isracann is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer/distributor offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied, major European marketplaces. Based in Israel’s agricultural sector, Isracann will leverage its development within the most experienced country in the world with respect to cannabis research. The Company has secured agreements within Israel for medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply and demand trends in the cannabis industry, will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Alberta Securities Commission.Contact

Empire Communications Group

Phone: +1 (604) 343-2724

Email: inquiries@isracann.com

Web: www.isracann.com



CBJ Newsmakers