iTacit is a Top Ten Mobile LMS and Compliance Training LMS: eLearning Industry

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iTacit’s front-line employee platform and learning management system (LMS) has been named both a Top Ten Mobile LMS and Compliance Training LMS by eLearning Industry for 2022.

The mobile-first platform is more than solely an LMS—something iTacit President and COO Luke Megarity notes as being a key differentiator.

“Being recognized as a leading option for compliance training and mobile learning by eLearning Industry speaks to the strength of our Learning Management offering,” states Megarity. “Our training is accessible and engaging, but what sets us apart for organizations is training that is built into a complete digital workforce platform.”

iTacit’s employee platform is a hub for everything work. Compliance training and learning features are part of a holistic experience that includes every tool necessary for a day’s work, with workflows, digital forms, email-free messaging, and more.

Mobile learning is simple and engaging with accessibility for the front-line at the core of iTacit. The zero-learning curve, one-stop-for-everything design means that learners of all levels will be able to complete their annual courses, work away at their mandatory training and log in for microlearning wherever they are.

“We are always innovating to improve the employee learning experience,” explains Megarity.

When it comes to managing compliance for managers and staying compliant for the end-users, iTacit adds value to compliance training with digital forms, checklists, and workflows. All are presented in a way that’s accessible and hassle-free so that the frontline can do their jobs safely and effectively.

“eLearning Industry is a trusted name for L&D professionals and organizations,” says Teri Maltais, iTacit’s Director of Marketing. “Their recognition of our market leadership and recommendation of iTacit as a top choice for mobile training and compliance management is invaluable validation.”

eLearning’s annual rankings for various LMS categories are a vital resource for organizations and the nearly-1 million learning and development leaders who visit their site each month. Criteria for eLearning’s Top Lists include customer support, features, user reviews, innovation, and more.

