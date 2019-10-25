iTel Networks and Comcast Business partner to power up a cross-border broadband footprint

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iTel Networks has signed an agreement with Comcast Business to dramatically expand their cross-border broadband footprint. The partnership will empower iTel and Comcast to deliver managed broadband services to enterprise customers with a presence in both the U.S. and Canada by leveraging their combined networks and products.

“As a converged network company, we harness the power of every Canadian carrier and every technology to create an affordable network solution in even the most remote locations across Canada and the U.S.,” said Dan Rink, CEO, iTel Networks Inc. “Our agreement with Comcast Business brings this power to bear for their U.S.-based enterprise customers looking to extend managed broadband support to their Canadian locations.”iTel Networks and Comcast Business can provide custom network connectivity solutions and quality services across North America. With access to broadband technologies that enable reliable, low-cost connectivity, with increased bandwidth availability, Comcast Business can offer a mix of access technologies to help today’s distributed businesses simplify network management.“Our Enterprise Solutions team has uncovered a wealth of opportunities for Comcast Business to deliver services outside of the U.S. Many of our existing enterprise customers and prospects have locations outside the United States; in particular, in Canada,” said Glenn Katz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions. “We’re excited to announce that we are leveraging this exciting new relationship with iTel Networks to serve our Managed Broadband enterprise customers’ Canadian locations.” Connected technologies are the foundation of today’s data-driven business environment. Fast, reliable, scalable and secure networks are critical. However, managing performance across a large, distributed enterprise is a complex task and day-to-day management can strain resources that could otherwise be focused to help drive productivity and profitability in the core business.iTel Networks’ Managed Broadband service offers enterprises a single service provider to oversee order management, installation, account management, and billing for all on-net and off-net locations. Additionally, it can provide proactive up/down network monitoring via their Network Operations Centre in Canada with 24x7x365 support for all managed broadband locations.“We live in a data-driven business environment that can be difficult and time consuming for businesses to manage–especially across large multi-location networks. Organizations need to be focussed on the productivity and profitability of their core business instead of managing their ever-changing networks that are critical to their operations. Our partnership with Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions allows businesses to do just that,” said Kelly Pritchard, VP Sales & Marketing, iTel Networks.About iTel NetworksiTel is a converged network company with one of the largest business data and voice footprints in Canada. Harnessing the power of multiple carriers and the best technology, we can create an affordable network solution for any business – in even the most remote locations across Canada and the US. Our extensive network reach allows us to provide a quality of support that is unmatched in the telecom industry. We’re committed to being at the cutting edge of technology and innovation to ensure our customers are getting the best solutions possible. This year, iTel has been recognized provincially and nationally by a number of business organizations and media as one of the fastest-growing companies in British Columbia and Canada.About Comcast BusinessComcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.Media Contacts:

Kelly Pritchard, iTel Networks

1-888-899-4835 x1090 Matt Helmke, Comcast Business

215.286.8666

