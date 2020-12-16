It’s not too late to give a meaningful holiday gift!

Toronto, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Have gift shipping deadlines passed you by? There’s still time to thoughtfully and safely wrap up your holiday shopping with WWF-Canada’s assortment of virtual Gifts that Change the World.Sent right to your loved one’s inbox, these e-cards may be virtual, but their impact is very real with each gift funding conservation efforts that benefit the species or habitat you’ve chosen.WWF-Canada offers 18 different virtual gifts – all of which are 100 per cent tax deductible and affordably priced from $15 to $75 — that make meaningful last-minute presents.Protect polar bear dens for $20: Your gift will help advocate for the proper protection of denning sites and feeding areas throughout the Arctic.Help a Blanding’s turtle reach its 25th birthday for $30: Your gift will keep habitats healthy for turtles and other freshwater wildlife across the country. Fight climate change with nature for $70: Your gift will power nature-based climate solutions that do double duty by mitigating climate change and restoring wildlife habitat.Keep a river otter’s home clean for $30: Your gift will safeguard the health of Canada’s freshwater for this playful mammal.Show a panda some love for $50: Your gift will support WWF’s efforts to expand and protect habitat for giant pandas in China.Make way for a monarch butterfly for $25: Your gift will restore native plant habitat along the monarch’s epic migration route.Give capelin room to roll for $30: Your gift will restore and protect spawning habitat where this tiny fish “rolls.” By rebuilding health capelin populations, you’re also helping northern cod, whales and seabirds that depend on capelin for food. Shipping deadline: Same day delivery right to their inbox.Shop virtual gifts at https://shop.wwf.ca/collections/virtual-gifts About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

