It’s Official: ChickQueen Is Opening In Mississauga This Week

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChickQueen is finally set to open its flagship location after a three-month delay due to pandemic. Fans have been waiting patiently since news broke in January that the first Canadian location of the iconic chain was opening in Mississauga. Hundreds of fans have joined the ChickQueen Mississauga Grand Opening event’s page on Facebook.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that the new fast food spot will be opening at the busy Dixie Plaza in Mississauga on Friday, July 16th.

“This month, ChickQueen will be opening its first location in Mississauga at Dixie & Eglinton,” reads a news release about the opening.

“Located at 5130 Dixie Rd, Unit 4, Mississauga, Ontario, the area is often referred to as the ‘Dixie Plaza’ as it is a major food hub with heavy pedestrian traffic.”

Of course, the location will only be open for takeout and delivery as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The opening of the flagship is part of ChickQueen’s Canadian expansion; by the end of the year, ChickQueen will be opening more locations throughout the GTA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1810c87-537c-425f-bc61-0b3b4453c36e

CBJ Newsmakers