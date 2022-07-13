It’s Raining Fries!

Dieppe, New Brunswick, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today is National French Fry Day. That’s right – one day a year potato heads around the world come together to spread the love of all things potato-based (but mostly fries).

At Cavendish Farms, we share that French Fry obsession, and we want the rest of Canada to join the party. That’s why we’re giving 10,000 Canadians a coupon for free fries. Whether you love our fries or haven’t had the pleasure to try them yet, we want to make sure you have the chance to celebrate the big day with what we believe are the best fries in the world.

How does one get free fries exactly? Just head over to Cavendish Farms’ Facebook or Instagram pages for all the details. There are no hoops or onion rings for you to jump through to get this coupon, but you will need a printer (we recommend asking your parents to use theirs or going to a local library).

There’s lots going on this National French Fry Day. Remember to keep your eyes on the fries.

About: Cavendish Farms is a family-owned business for over 40 years. We put pride, dedication, and a whole lot of know-how into everything we grow, and everything we make. Cavendish Farms fries can be found in the frozen section of your favourite grocer across Canada. In most stores, you can expect to find a variety of Cavendish Farms products. Favourites include Restaurant Style, FlavourCrisp, Classics and All-Day Breakfast.



